USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: August 2, 2017 – Beloit, Kansas – Solomon Valley Raceway – 8th Annual “Chad McDaniel Memorial”

PROSOURCE QUALIFYING: 1. Brady Bacon, 76m, FMR-12.319 (New Track Record), 2. Tanner Thorson, 67, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.334, 3. Holly Shelton, 67K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.451, 4. Justin Grant, 39BC, Clauson/Marshall-12.588, 5. Brayton Lynch, 1K, RKR-12.599, 6. Tyler Thomas, 91T, Thomas-12.602, 7. Christopher Bell, 21, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.616, 8. Tanner Carrick, 71K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.641, 9. Spencer Bayston, 97, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.671, 10. Tyler Nelson, 47, Mason-12.689, 11. Tyler Courtney, 7BC, Clauson/Marshall-12.696, 12. Chad Boat, 84, Tucker/Boat-12.780, 13. Ryan Robinson, 71, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.784; 14. Shane Golobic, 17w, Clauson-Marshall/Wood-12.789; 15. Tucker Klaasmeyer, 27, Klaasmeyer-12.814; 16. Jerry Coons, Jr., 25, Petry/Goff-12.897; 17. Cody Brewer, 96, Central-13.074; 18. Matt Johnson, 85, Central-13.150; 19. Chett Gehrke, 11c, Matteson-13.159; 20. Paul Babich, 69, Hamilton/Halarr-13.173; 21. Joe B. Miller, 7u, Trifecta-13.207; 22. Terry Goodwin, 2G, Goodwin-13.331; 23. Jeff Stasa, 91s, SBR-13.368; 24. Troy Simpson, 7, Hamilton-13.371; 25. Shaun Shapel, 84s, Shapel-13.479; 26. Collin Rinehart, 20, Rinehart-13.611; 27. Glenn Waterland, 11cw, Waterland-13.658; 28. Ryan Oerter, 43, RKO-13.752; 29. Randy Oerter, 48, RKO-14.318; 30. Ashley Oerter, 16, RKO-15.681.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Brewer, 2. Miller, 3. Bacon, 4. Robinson, 5. Bayston, 6. Lynch, 7. Shapel, 8. Ra. Oerter. 2:13.75

COMPETITION SUSPENSION, INC. (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Golobic, 2. Thomas, 3. Thorson, 4. Nelson, 5. Goodwin, 6. Johnson, 7. Rinehart, 8. A. Oerter. NT

CHALK STIX THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Courtney, 2. Klaasmeyer, 3. Bell, 4. Shelton, 5. Stasa, 6. Gehrke, 7. Waterland. NT

INDY RACE PARTS FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Coons, 2. Grant, 3. Boat, 4. Carrick, 5. Simpson, 6. Babich, 7. Ry. Oerter. 2:12.14

SEMI: (12 laps) 1. Bayston, 2. Lynch, 3. Johnson, 4. Gehrke, 5. Babich, 6. Simpson, 7. Rinehart, 8. Ry. Oerter, 9. Stasa, 10. Shapel, 11. Waterland, 12. Goodwin, 13. Ra. Oerter, 14. A. Oerter. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Christopher Bell, 2. Justin Grant, 3. Holly Shelton, 4. Tanner Thorson, 5. Brady Bacon, 6. Spencer Bayston, 7. Brayton Lynch, 8. Tanner Carrick, 9. Shane Golobic, 10. Jerry Coons, Jr., 11. Chad Boat, 12. Tyler Nelson, 13. Tucker Klaasmeyer, 14. Joe B. Miller, 15. Troy Simpson, 16. Tyler Thomas, 17. Tyler Courtney, 18. Chett Gehrke, 19. Ryan Robinson, 20. Matt Johnson, 21. Cody Brewer, 22. Paul Babich. NT

**Courtney flipped on lap 14 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-6 Thomas, Laps 7-14 Bell, Laps 15-20 Thomas, Laps 21-30 Bell.

KSE RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Joe B. Miller (21st to 14th)

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER: Tucker Klaasmeyer

NEW USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Bayston-892, 2-Bacon-889, 3-Golobic-873, 4-Grant-827, 5-Courtney-812, 6-Thorson-792, 7-Coons-697, 8-Boat-608, 9-Shelton-594, 10-Thomas-587.

NEXT USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACES: August 4-5 – Belleville, Kansas – Belleville High Banks – 40th Annual “Belleville Midget Nationals”

Sources: Richie Murray/USAC PR