Love Wins at the Ventura County Fair

Ventura, CA……..Jesse Love IV of Menlo Park, Calif. won Wednesday night’s 20-lap USAC Speed2 Western US Midget race at Ventura Raceway. Daniel Anderson took second ahead of Adam Lemke, Kyle Beilman and Tom Paterson.

USAC SPEED2 WESTERN US MIDGET DIRT RACE RESULTS: August 2 2017 – Ventura, California – Ventura Raceway

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Adam Lemke (#41 Lemke), 2. Mike Leach (#33 Leach), 3. Daniel Anderson (#28 Anderson), 4. Jet Davison (#59 Davison), 5. Davey Marcotte (#37 Pankratz), 6. Blake Brannon (#40 Brannon). NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Tom Paterson (#9 Paterson), 2. Jesse Love IV (#44L Love), 3. Bruce Hiroshima (#14k Kruseman), 4. Jackson Dukes (#6 Dukes), 5. Kyle Beilman (#98 Leach). NT

FEATURE: (20 laps) 1. Jesse Love IV, 2. Daniel Anderson, 3. Adam Lemke, 4. Kyle Beilman, 5. Tom Paterson, 6. Jackson Dukes, 7. Jet Davison, 8. Bruce Hiroshima, 9. Mike Leach, 10. Davey Marcotte, 11. Blake Brannon. NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-15 Hiroshima, Laps 16-20 Love.

NEW USAC SPEED2 WESTERN US MIDGET DIRT POINTS: 1-Love-912, 2-Paterson-845, 3-Lemke-806, 4-Annie Breidinger-764, 5-Brannon-576, 6-Toni Breidinger-317, 7-Antonia Boscacci-288, 8-Joey Iest-268, 9-Johnny Nichols-229, 10-Cody Jessop-171.

NEW USAC SPEED2 WESTERN US MIDGET OVERALL POINTS: 1-Lemke-524, 2-Paterson-517, 3-Love-515, 4-Annie Breidinger-396, 5-Brannon-293, 6-Dukes-161, 7-Ashley Hazelton-150, 8-David Prickett-136, 9-Max Guilford-105, 10-Antonia Boscacci-82.

NEXT USAC SPEED2 WESTERN US MIDGET RACE: August 12 – Madera (CA) Speedway