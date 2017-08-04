LOUDON, N.H. – With the first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekend in the rearview mirror, the focus shifts to September. But not before a jam-packed month of August that will feature a number of on- and off-track events at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The speedway will transform into the ultimate athlete playground on Aug. 19 and 20 when Tough Mudder returns for the second straight season. Offering one of the most unique and challenging terrains Tough Mudder has to offer, the 10-mile, 20+ obstacle course at Tough Mudder Northeast Presented by Merrell will weave through the speedway property, including the campgrounds, woods and five-lane highway.

The month of August will also feature the return of Hot Import Nights, which will make its fifth appearance at the New England’s largest sports and entertainment venue on Aug. 26. HIN is the leading producer of touring automotive lifestyle events and the events are attended by thousands of automotive and entertainment enthusiasts each year. HIN and its drifting club partners’ event series features the rising stars of the drifting world in a lifestyle festival that includes car shows, industry models, a vendor midway, and live entertainment – all within the confines of the speedway’s infield.

These are two of the biggest events happening at NHMS in the month of August, but they’re certainly not the only events:

Dates to remember

Aug. 4 – Open Car Testing

Aug. 5-6 – New England Region Sports Car Club of America

Aug. 7 – Sports Car Driving Association

Aug. 10 – Open Motorcycle Testing

Sunapee Racing Team Weekly Bike Race

Aug. 11 – Penguin Road Racing School

Aug. 12 – Sign Works Legends Oval Series

Sign Works Bandolero Oval Series

Moat Mountain Legends Road Course Series

Aug. 12-13 – Club Loose North

Loudon Road Racing Series

Aug. 13 – Moat Mountain Legends Road Course Series

Aug. 14 – Fishtail Riding School

Aug. 17 – Sunapee Racing Team Weekly Bike Race

Aug. 18-20 – Porche Club of America North Country

Aug. 19-20 – Sports Car Club – NH

Tough Mudder

Aug. 21 – BMW White Mountain

Aug. 22 – American Racer Tire Test

Aug. 23 – American-Canadian Tour Test Day

North Shore Corvettes

Aug. 24 – Sunapee Racing Team Weekly Bike Race

Aug. 24-25 – Vintage Racing Celebration

Aug. 26 – Hot Import Nights

Aug. 26-27 – Rusty Wallace Driving Experience

Club Loose North

Aug. 27 – NH Karting Association

Aug. 29-31 – BMW with Octagon

Aug. 31 – Sunapee Racing Team Weekly Bike Race

For more information all events at New Hampshire Motor Speedway or to purchase tickets to the ISM Connect 300 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekend, please stop by Fan Relations, visit www.nhms.com, or call (603) 783-4931.