Lee, NH – Glen Luce of Turner, Maine pulled away from the field in the late stages of Friday night’s Pro All Stars Series North Super Late Model 150-lapper at Lee USA Speedway in Lee, New Hampshire to post his second win on the touring series this season.

Luce started from 14th position, patiently making steady progress through the field as Scarborough, Maine’s Garrett Hall set the pace for the first sixty laps. Six-time PASS North champion Johnny Clark took over and looked like a possible winner before Luce and 12th-place starter Travis Benjamin moved into contention with about 30 laps to go.

Once Luce got to the front there was no stopping his Stevens Electric & Pump Service machine and he outran his chief rival atop the championship standings this season, Travis Benjamin of Morrill, Maine, to the checkered flag by 2.2 seconds.



Hall, who led the most laps in the race, had to settle for third-place honors. Clark, of Farmingdale, Maine, finished fourth. Filling out the top five was DJ Shaw of Center Conway, New Hampshire, the defending champion of the PASS North Super Late Model circuit.

Derek Griffith of Hudson, New Hampshire passed a lot of cars twice to earn a sixth-place finish. Derek Ramstrom of West Boylston, Massachusetts was the seventh-place finisher. Dave Farrington, Jr. of Jay, Maine was eighth. Reigning PASS Super Late Model champion Ben Rowe of Turner, Maine and Jeremy Davis of Tamworth, New Hampshire rounded out the top ten.

The next Pro All Stars Series North Super Late Model race is the Scott’s Recreation Oxford 250 presented by Fastway Trailers, scheduled for Sunday, August 27 at Oxford Plains Speedway in Oxford, Maine. For more information please visit proallstarsseries.com or call (207) 539-8865.

Results from the Pro All Stars Series Super Late Model and Mod races at Lee USA Speedway; Lee, New Hampshire; Friday, August 4, 2017 showing finishing position, car number, driver’s name, driver’s hometown:

Pro All Stars Series Super Late Model 150 (150 laps) 1 7 Glen Luce, Turner, ME; 2 7 Travis Benjamin, Morrill, ME; 3 94 Garrett Hall, Scarborough, ME; 4 54 Johnny Clark, Farmingdale, ME; 5 60 DJ Shaw, Center Conway, NH; 6 12 Derek Griffith, Hudson, NH; 7 35 Derek Ramstrom, West Boylston, MA; 8 23 Dave Farrington, Jr., Jay, ME; 9 4 Ben Rowe, Turner, ME; 10 09 Jeremy Davis, Tamworth, NH; 11 27 Wayne Helliwell, Jr., Dover, NH; 12 18 Jeff Fagan, Waltham, MA; 13 7 Grant Aither, Kingston, NH; 14 32 Steven Murphy, Tewksbury, MA; 15 03 Joe Squeglia, Derry, NH; 16 1 Todd Stone, Middlebury, VT.

Sources: PASS PR