KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 4, 2017) – Greg Hodnett won a three-way battle for the lead and cruised to his first career ASCS 360 win at the Knoxville Raceway, as well as first Lucas OIl ASCS presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network score, on night two of the Knoxville 360 Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank.

The win, aboard the Heffner Racing No. 27, was worth $3,000 for the Thomasville, Pennsylvania native. Clint Garner and Wayne Johnson emerged as the two high-point drivers heading into Saturday night’s $15,000 to win finale. They’ll sit on the front row, with Nate Van Haaften and Jamie Ball in row two, and Aaron Reutzel and Tim Shaffer making up the third row.

Trey Starks led Brian Brown and Jeff Swindell to start the 20-lap feature event. Brown would shoot under Starks to lead lap two. Hodnett was up to third by lap four, and shortly after, Sawyer Phillips spun in turn three.

Brown led Starks, Hodnett, Swindell and Wayne Johnson back to green flag racing. Starks shot by Brown back into the lead when the green fell, while Johnson moved into fourth. Hodnett stuck his car to the low side, taking second on lap six. Two laps later, he was by Starks into the lead and checking out.

One final caution for a stopped Parker Price-Miller at the halfway point set up a ten lap Dash. At the time, Hodnett led Starks, Brown, Johnson, and Garner. Brown moved into second, while Garner took fourth and Swindell got back into fifth.

No one had anything for Hodnett, who took off from the field like a galloping horse. Brown was second, followed by Starks, Garner, and Swindell. Dusty Zomer, Van Haaften, Wayne Johnson, hard-charger Sam Hafertepe Jr. and Christopher Bell completed the top ten. Garner set quick time over the field, while Johnny Herrera, Ryan Giles, Zomer, Scott Bogucki and Tim Kaeding won heats. Ryan Leavitt won the C main in his first ever 360 start, while Hafertepe won the B.

“Mr. Aliquippa himself (Tim Shaffer), the ‘Steel City Outlaw’ got ‘er done last night,” said Hodnett in Victory Lane. “We were fortunate enough to take advantage of a pretty decent starting spot. We had a good race car and we came out on top in this one. It’s been a long time since we’ve been up here. I didn’t even know how to get here. I’m just very fortunate and very blessed to have this car, car owner and the guys who work on it. I’m very thankful. This is really important. We come out here one time a year and get minimal laps here. We don’t get as many as we used to with the Outlaws. This is hard to do. These guys are tough, and it’s hard to do. We’re going to keep working as a team to get better.”

“I’m just a little disappointed in the driver,” said Brown. “You get guys like Greg and Trey Starks, and you give them opportunities…they’re going to make it count. For Greg to come back from Pennsylvania and put it on us says something about how strong his team is. Greg is a true ambassador to our sport. To run second to him isn’t the end of the world. I just feel I didn’t run 20 good laps. I need to make better laps and better decisions as a driver. We’ll come back tomorrow and hopefully, I can do my job.”

“I wish I had more laps around here and knew how to run the bottom,” said Starks. “The bottom was hooked up, and good and fast. I just tried to run the top as hard as I possibly could. That was a fun one with Greg and Brian there. I can’t really complain very much. Hopefully, we’re set up good for tomorrow .”

The 27th Annual Knoxville 360 Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank comes to a close tomorrow night, August 5! The 305 sprint car class will also be in action. For more information, visit www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, Iowa

27th Knoxville 360 Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank

Friday, August 4, 2017

Car Count: 48

Event Count: 91

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (2), 16.196; 2. 2C, Wayne Johnson, Knoxville, IA (8), 16.293; 3. 14B, Christopher Bell, Norman, OK (3), 16.319; 4. 23S, Stu Snyder, Waverly, NE (1), 16.334; 5. 3, Nate Van Haaften, Otley, IA (17), 16.449; 6. 41, Dominic Scelzi, Fresno, CA (6), 16.523; 7. 15H, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Sunnyvale, TX (26), 16.562; 8. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (10), 16.581; 9. 55, McKenna Haase, Des Moines, IA (18), 16.622; 10. 71, Joey Saldana, Brownsburg, IN (45), 16.653; 11. 5M, Troy Manteufel, St. Peter, MN (5), 16.664; 12. 27, Greg Hodnett, Spring Grove, PA (39), 16.685; 13. 94, Jeff Swindell, Bartlett, TN (23), 16.700; 14. 090, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD (29), 16.716; 15. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (7), 16.757; 16. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (19), 16.765; 17. 10H, Chad Kemenah, Alvada, OH (15), 16.767; 18. 55S, Trey Starks, Puyallup, WA (46), 16.779; 19. 26, Tayler Malsam, Seattle, WA (13), 16.802; 20. 25, Dylan Peterson, Hartford, SD (27), 16.806; 21. 35V, Jamie Veal, Warrnambool, VIC, Au (4), 16.813; 22. 36, Jason Martin, Lincoln, NE (20), 16.817; 23. 82, Dusty Zomer, Brandon, SD (44), 16.852; 24. 67X, Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, IN (25), 16.872; 25. 3K, Tim Kaeding, San Jose, CA (47), 16.897; 26. 45X, Johnny Herrera, Albuquerque, NM (24), 16.919; 27. 9, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA (48), 16.923; 28. 17H, Jared Horstman, Cloverdale, OH (11), 16.954; 29. 84, Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Au (37), 16.959; 30. 12N, Cole Duncan, Lockbourne, OH (34), 16.987; 31. 9M, Ricky Montgomery, Lakewood, CO (30), 17.011; 32. 71C, Stacey Alexander, Lacona, IA (36), 17.023; 33. 1B, Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA (14), 17.024; 34. 07, Michael Bookout, Tulsa, OK (12), 17.040; 35. 22S, Sean McClelland, Tulsa, OK (32), 17.113; 36. 63, Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Aus (42), 17.127; 37. 16, Dustin Clark, Agency, IA (33), 17.16; 38. 9N, Wade Nygaard, Grand Forks, ND (28), 17.193; 39. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (40), 17.22; 40. 7M, Chance Morton, Coweta, OK (31), 17.222; 41. 40H, Howard Moore, Memphis, TN (16), 17.259; 42. X1, Mason Moore, Chico, CA (35), 17.459; 43. 10C, Jeremy Campbell, Wichita, KS (41), 17.489; 44. 38, Mike Dapra, Gillette, WY (38), 18.171; 45. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA (43), 18.444; 46. 9Z, Jared Goerges, Brainerd, MN (21), No Time; 47. 26X, Josh Higday, Des Moines, IA (22), No Time; 48. 53D, Jack Dover, Springfield, NE (9), No Time;

Heat Races (Top four finishers go to A, next four to B, remainder to the C.)

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [1]; 2. 21-Brian Brown, [3]; 3. 35V-Jamie Veal, [2]; 4. 40-Clint Garner, [6]; 5. 41-Dominic Scelzi, [5]; 6. 40H-Howard Moore, [9]; 7. 5M-Troy Manteufel, [4]; 8. 9Z-Jared Goerges, [10]; 9. 9M-Ricky Montgomery, [7]; 10. (DNF) 63-Brooke Tatnell, [8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 9-Ryan Giles, [1]; 2. 36-Jason Martin, [2]; 3. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [6]; 4. 27-Greg Hodnett, [4]; 5. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [5]; 6. 10H-Chad Kemenah, [3]; 7. 71C-Stacey Alexander, [7]; 8. 16-Dustin Clark, [8]; 9. X1-Mason Moore, [9]; (DNS) 26X-Josh Higday,

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 82-Dusty Zomer, [2]; 2. 17H-Jared Horstman, [1]; 3. 94-Jeff Swindell, [4]; 4. 55S-Trey Starks, [3]; 5. 14B-Christopher Bell, [6]; 6. 24-Terry McCarl, [5]; 7. 9N-Wade Nygaard, [8]; 8. 10C-Jeremy Campbell, [9]; 9. 1B-Ryan Leavitt, [7]; (DNS) 53D-Jack Dover,

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 84-Scott Bogucki, [1]; 2. 67X-Parker Price-Miller, [2]; 3. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, [8]; 4. 26-Tayler Malsam, [3]; 5. 55-McKenna Haase, [5]; 6. 23S-Stuart Snyder, [6]; 7. 07-Michael Bookout, [7]; 8. 09-Matt Juhl, [4]; 9. (DNF) 38-Mike Dapra, [9]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 3K-Tim Kaeding, [2]; 2. 12N-Cole Duncan, [1]; 3. 3-Nate VanHaaften, [6]; 4. 44-Chris Martin, [4]; 5. 71-Joey Saldana, [5]; 6. 22S-Sean McClelland, [7]; 7. 1A-John Anderson, [9]; 8. (DNF) 7M-Chance Morton, [8]; 9. (DNF) 25-Dylan Peterson, [3]

Hoosier Tire C-Main (Top 4 advance to the B):

C Feature (8 Laps): 1. 1B-Ryan Leavitt, [1]; 2. 9M-Ricky Montgomery, [2]; 3. 63-Brooke Tatnell, [4]; 4. X1-Mason Moore, [3]; 5. (DNF) 38-Mike Dapra, [5]; (DNS) 25-Dylan Peterson,

BMRS B-Main (Top 4 advance to the A):

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [4]; 2. 14B-Christopher Bell, [1]; 3. 24-Terry McCarl, [5]; 4. 10H-Chad Kemenah, [10]; 5. 71-Joey Saldana, [7]; 6. 23S-Stuart Snyder, [2]; 7. 41-Dominic Scelzi, [3]; 8. 55-McKenna Haase, [6]; 9. 9N-Wade Nygaard, [15]; 10. 71C-Stacey Alexander, [11]; 11. 09-Matt Juhl, [9]; 12. 40H-Howard Moore, [17]; 13. 5M-Troy Manteufel, [8]; 14. 10C-Jeremy Campbell, [16]; 15. 1B-Ryan Leavitt, [21]; 16. 16-Dustin Clark, [14]; 17. 07-Michael Bookout, [12]; 18. 1A-John Anderson, [19]; 19. X1-Mason Moore, [22]; 20. (DNF) 63-Brooke Tatnell, [23]; 21. (DNF) 22S-Sean McClelland, [13]; 22. (DNF) 9M-Ricky Montgomery, [20]; 23. (DNF) 9Z-Jared Goerges, [18]; (DNS) 7M-Chance Morton,

Protect the Harvest A-Feature:

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 27-Greg Hodnett, [5]; 2. 21-Brian Brown, [2]; 3. 55S-Trey Starks, [1]; 4. 40-Clint Garner, [8]; 5. 94-Jeff Swindell, [4]; 6. 82-Dusty Zomer, [12]; 7. 3-Nate VanHaaften, [6]; 8. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [7]; 9. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [21]; 10. 14B-Christopher Bell, [22]; 11. 36-Jason Martin, [11]; 12. 26-Tayler Malsam, [9]; 13. 3K-Tim Kaeding, [14]; 14. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [15]; 15. 44-Chris Martin, [3]; 16. 24-Terry McCarl, [23]; 17. 9-Ryan Giles, [16]; 18. 12N-Cole Duncan, [19]; 19. 35V-Jamie Veal, [10]; 20. 17H-Jared Horstman, [17]; 21. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, [20]; 22. (DNF) 84-Scott Bogucki, [18]; 23. (DNF) 67X-Parker Price-Miller, [13]; 24. (DNF) 10H-Chad Kemenah, [24]

Lap Leader(s): Trey Starks 1, 3-7; Brian Brown 2; Greg Hodnett 8-20

CP-Carrillo Hard Charger: Sam Hafertepe, Jr. +12

FSR High Point Driver: N/A

Provisional(s):N/A

Tentative Lineups for the 27th Knoxville 360 Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank:

A Main

40, Clint Garner, 485 2C, Wayne Johnson, 478 3, Nate Van Haaften, 474 5J, Jamie Ball, 473 87, Aaron Reutzel, 471 49X, Tim Shaffer, 470 27, Greg Hodnett, 469 17B, Josh Baughman, 467 1, Thomas Kennedy, 467 23, Seth Bergman, 467 14B, Christopher Bell, 466 21, Brian Brown, 465 4, Jon Agan, 465 94, Jeff Swindell, 462 15H, Sam Hafertepe Jr., 460 55S, Trey Starks, 453 13V, Seth Brahmer, 451 18M, Ian Madsen, 451 1M, Danny Lasoski, 450 70, Calvin Landis, 448

B Main (4 transfer)

2M, Matt Moro, 447 82, Dusty Zomer, 446 6, Carson McCarl, 442 22, Rager Phillips, 442 24, Terry McCarl, 441 28, Jonathan Cornell, 441 36, Jason Martin, 435 44, Chris Martin, 435 26, Tayler Malsam, 433 35, Skylar Prochaska, 430 5H, Cory Eliason, 428 3K, Tim Kaeding, 428 45X, Johnny Herrera, 424 56N, Davey Heskin, 423 18, Ryan Roberts, 420 23S, Stu Snyder, 419 35V, Jamie Veal, 418 23D, Devon Dobie, 416 9, Ryan Giles, 416 41, Dominic Scelzi, 416

C Main (4 transfer)

21AU, Jordyn Brazier, 414 3S, Sammy Swindell, 412 71, Joey Saldana, 412 14, Tony Stewart, 412 17, Tyler Groenendyk, 409 55, McKenna Haase, 408 67X, Parker Price-Miller, 407 10H, Chad Kemenah, 407 17W, Harli White, 406 12N, Cole Duncan, 405 17H, Jared Horstman, 405 84, Scott Bogucki, 402 53, Joe Beaver, 397 23W, Scott Winters, 397 77X, Alex Hill, 396 5M, Troy Manteufel, 388 75AU, Matt Egel, 387 9, Matt Juhl, 386 3P, Sawyer Phillips, 378 99, Skylar Gee, 353

D Main (4 transfer)

4J, Lee Grosz, 352 71C, Stacey Alexander, 352 95, Matt Covington, 350 9N, Wade Nygaard, 342 1J, Danny Jennings, 342 45, Chuck Hebing, 339 12, James Mosher, 339 1B, Ryan Leavitt, 334 52, Blake Hahn, 334 40H, Howard Moore, 333 35L, Cody Ledger, 332 7, Michael Bookout, 331 25, Dylan Peterson, 328 16, Dustin Clark, 327 22S, Sean McClelland, 327 9M, Ricky Montgomery, 324 10C, Jeremy Campbell, 319 8M, Kade Morton, 319 27B, Patrick Bourke, 316 63, Brooke Tatnell, 315

E Main (4 transfer)

93, Dustin Morgan, 314 1A, John Anderson, 310 9L, Hunter Lane, 310 X1, Mason Moore, 308 33, Alan Zoutte, 307 7M, Chance Morton, 305 98, Chris Masters, 300 9Z, Jared Goerges, 295 38, Mike Dapra, 282 26X, Josh Higday, 269 53D, Jack Dover, 265

2017 Lucas Oil ASCS A-Main Winner(s): Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 10 (3/17 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 3/18 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 4/7 – Texas Motor Speedway; 4/8 – Texas Motor Speedway; 4/15 – Missouri State Fair Speedway; 6/13 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 6/14 – Lawton Speedway; 6/23 – Skagit Speedway; 6/24 – Skagit Speedway; 7/14 – Black Hills Speedway); Aaron Reutzel – 5 (5/11 – Lakeside Speedway; 6/15 – Creek County Speedway; 6/17 – Lucas Oil Speedway; 6/22 – Skagit Speedway; 7/15 – Black Hills Speedway); Wayne Johnson – 2 (7/7 – Gallatin Speedway; 7/8 – Gallatin Speedway); Jake Bubak – 1 (6/9 – West Texas Raceway); Kyle Bellm – 1(6/10 – Route 66 Motor Speedway); Brian Brown – 1 (6/16 – Randolph County Raceway); Matt Covington – 1 (6/30 – Grays Harbor Raceway); Roger Crockett – 1 (7/1 – Grays Harbor Raceway); Terry McCarl – 1 (7/29 – Knoxville Raceway); Gregg Bakker – 1 (7/30 – Mason City Motor Speedway); Tim Shaffer – 1 (8/3 – Knoxville Raceway); Greg Hodnett – 1 (8/4 – Knoxville Raceway);

2017 Lucas Oil ASCS Driver Standings (Top 10): 1. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 3,128; 2. Aaron Reutzel 3,001; 3. Wayne Johnson 2,868; 4. Matt Covington 2,895 5. Johnny Herrera 2.836; 6. Seth Bergman 2,816; 7. Blake Hahn 2,642; 8. Skylar Gee 2,463; 9. Harli White 2,189, 10. Josh Baughman 1,527; Points will be updated following the 360 Nationals

