NASCAR Nite Rained Out at Beech Ridge

August 5, 2017
Summerfest on Sunday beginning at 10 a.m.
NASCAR Nite for tonight, Saturday, Aug. 5, has been canceled. Weather forecasts predicting thunderstorms and showers throughout the late afternoon and evening hours necessitated the decision.
We will return to action on Sunday, August 6, beginning at 10 a.m.with the Maine Vintage Race Car Association’s annual Summerfest. The event is a celebration of auto racing history in the region.
 
Now in its 69th season of competition, Beech Ridge Motor Speedway is Maine’s only NASCAR-sanctioned short track. In addition to the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series, which competes from May through September each season, the track hosts the 10-week Thursday Thunder series from June through August, and Car Wars on Friday nights in August.

For more information on Beech Ridge Motor Speedway, including schedules, ticket information and gate times for all of the events listed above, visit BeechRidge.com or ‘Like’ us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or check us out on Instagram

