NASCAR Nite for tonight , Saturday, Aug. 5, has been canceled. Weather forecasts predicting thunderstorms and showers throughout the late afternoon and evening hours necessitated the decision.

We will return to action on Sunday, August 6, beginning at 10 a.m. with the Maine Vintage Race Car Association’s annual Summerfest. The event is a celebration of auto racing history in the region.