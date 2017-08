PEVELY, MO – August 5, 2017 – It’s been a long time coming for Daryn Pittman, who secured his first win of the season Friday night at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. The 2014 World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series Champion has had a trying season by his standards. Friday night, he was able to fend off the eight-time and defending Series Champion Donny Schatz, including on a late-race restart with six laps to go.

“Man, I needed that. I think this team needed that,” a relieved Daryn Pittman said upon exiting his Great Clips No. 9 for his first win of the 2017 season Friday night at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55.

The Craftsman Club Dash draw was four putting Sheldon Haudenschild and Paul McMahan on the front row. Haudenschild and McMahan led laps in the dash before giving way to Pittman on the third circuit.

“I’m blessed to be able to drive for Kasey [Kahne],” Pittman said in Victory Lane. “I was on the phone with him all night. He worked on this thing during the week and put in a setup that I would have bet everything in the world would not have worked,” Pittman said with a smile. “Thanks to DIRTVision.com for the great coverage so he could watch up in New York.”

Although Pittman led all 35 laps it was far from an easy victory. Donny Schatz stalked the Owasso, Oklahoma-native for the majority of the race.

“You get nervous when you’re leading, even when it is hard to pass, when that No. 15 car is behind you. He has stolen more than one rubber race away from me pretty late,” Pittman said of the eight-time series champion, Schatz.

Schatz took a peak to the outside of the Kasey Kahne Racing No. 9 momentarily in turn three, “You got to try something if given the opportunity,” the current Series point leader said.” All around it’s a decent finish. We haven’t been in the top three here in a little bit, so I’m glad to get to a good finish.”

Sheldon Haudenschild came home third, in what was his Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 debut. “I’m happy. I feel like we haven’t been on the podium since California,” Haudenschild said jokingly. Although it was Sheldon’s first visit to Pevely, his crew chief Bonzai and father, Jac, have many laps around the bullring. “Having Bonzai on our team for these tracks I’ve never been to has been huge,” Sheldon, the leading contender for Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year, reiterated.

Kraig Kinser and Brad Sweet completed the top five. The first twelve drivers across the finish line were World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series regulars, with last year’s Ironman 55 winner, Rico Abreu, finishing 13th. Brandon Hanks was the KSE Hard Charger coming from 23rd to 16th aboard his No. 84 machine.

Federated Auto Parts Raceway I-55 Race Results FEATURE (35 Laps): 1. 9-Daryn Pittman [1][$8,000]; 2. 15-Donny Schatz [4][$4,000]; 3. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild [3][$2,500]; 4. 11K-Kraig Kinser [2][$2,200]; 5. 49-Brad Sweet [5][$2,100]; 6. 41-Jason Johnson [6][$2,000]; 7. W20-Greg Wilson [10][$1,800]; 8. 17-Jac Haudenschild [8][$1,600]; 9. 4-Paul McMahan [7][$1,500]; 10. 7S-Jason Sides [12][$1,300]; 11. 19-Brent Marks [17][$1,200]; 12. 5-David Gravel [9][$1,100]; 13. 24-Rico Abreu [13][$1,000]; 14. O5-Brad Loyet [16][$700]; 15. 3-James McFadden [20][$600]; 16. 84-Brandon Hanks [23][$600]; 17. 1S-Logan Schuchart [24][$600]; 18. 91-Cale Thomas [11][$600]; 19. 48-Danny Dietrich [18][$600]; 20. 1A-Jacob Allen [21][$600]; 21. 2-Shane Stewart [15][$600]; 22. 3G-Carson Macedo [14][$600]; 23. 17B-Bill Balog [19][$600]; 24. 9X-Paul Nienhiser [22][$600];Lap Leaders: Daryn Pittman 1-35; KSE Hard Charger Award: 84-Brandon Hanks[+7] World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series Top-20 Standings – August 4, 2017 Pos. Car Driver Total Diff Wins Top 5’s Top 10’s 1 15 Donny Schatz 7600 0 15 42 48 2 49 Brad Sweet 7518 -82 4 41 49 3 5 David Gravel 7472 -128 12 31 47 4 9 Daryn Pittman 7124 -476 1 15 36 5 2 Shane Stewart 7082 -518 4 16 37 6 41 Jason Johnson 6952 -648 2 14 32 7 93 Sheldon Haudenschild 6722 -878 0 9 25 8 11k Kraig Kinser 6706 -894 1 5 21 9 1S Logan Schuchart 6566 -1034 4 9 18 10 7S Jason Sides 6522 -1078 0 8 20 11 19 Brent Marks 6492 -1108 0 1 14 12 4 Paul McMahan 6454 -1146 0 3 15 13 W20 Greg Wilson 6174 -1426 0 5 15 14 1A Jacob Allen 5482 -2118 0 0 3 15 13 Clyde Knipp 5096 -2504 0 0 0 16 71 Joey Saldana 4956 -2644 0 4 11 17 18 Ian Madsen 4042 -3558 1 5 16 18 21 Brian Brown 3508 -4092 1 11 14 19 2X Parker Price-Miller 2990 -4610 1 1 4 20 2M Kerry Madsen 2940 -4660 4 11 17

To see full results from Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Click Here.

8/4/2017 – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55