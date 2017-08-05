Sunday Dirt Track Double Features still on

WEST HAVEN, Vt. – Devil’s Bowl Speedway has canceled its Asphalt Track racing program on Saturday, August 5, due to rain and saturated grounds. The event was scheduled to be the sixth annual “C.J. Richards Memorial” sponsored by Carrara Masonry & Concrete for the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series, along with an Enduro Series race.

The C.J. Richards Memorial race for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Sportsman Modifieds has been rescheduled for Saturday, August 19, as part of the Rutland Regional Medical Center’s annual “Hometown Heroes” Night. The Enduro Series race has also been added to the program.

Racing at the Dirt Track at Devil’s Bowl Speedway is still on as scheduled for Sunday, August 6, with double features for the Sportsman Modified, Super Stock, Mini Stock, and Catamount Mini Sprint divisions presented by Liberty Street Discount Beverage & Deli. General admission is $12.00 for adults, $10.00 for seniors (62+), $5.00 for teenagers (13-17), and free for kids age 12 and under. Gates open at 5:00 p.m., and racing begins at 6:00 p.m.

Sources: Justin St. Louis/Devil’s Bowl Speedway PR