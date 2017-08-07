SCARBOROUGH, Maine – Mother Nature has given every competitor hoping to snap Scott Payea’s four-race winning streak on the American Canadian Tour (ACT) an extra week to prepare for the Coastal 100 at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway.

Wet weather prompted the postponement of the event last Saturday. It has been rescheduled for this Saturday, August 12.

Payea is seeking his first ACT title. He leads his closest rival, Dillon Moltz of Waterford, Conn., by 36 points (584-548).

His most recent victory, at Seekonk Speedway, moved him into fifth place on the all-time ACT Late Model win list.

Moltz, Rich Dubeau of Lebanon, NH, Jimmy Hebert of Williamstown, Vt., Jason Corliss of Barre, Vt. and Eddie MacDonald of Rowley, Mass. are among the drivers who will attempt to end Payea’s streak.

The Coastal 100 is the sixth of ten championship point races on the ACT’s 2017 schedule. Following its appearance at Beech Ridge, the Late Model tour moves to White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock, NH Saturday, August 19.

Beech Ridge Motor Speedway is located on 70 Holmes Road in Scarborough, Maine, one-half mile from the Maine Turnpike.

Grandstands open at 3 p.m. Qualifying events begin at 7 p.m. The NASCAR Nites Pro Series, Sport Series, and Wildcat divisions will also be in action. Adult admission/$25 – Kids 12 and under admitted free.

For additional information, visit acttour.com or beechridge.com.

Contact: ACT office – 802-244-6963; Tom Herzig – 802-249-2850

Sources: ACT PR