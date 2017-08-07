The Big “R” Outlaw Shootout presented by Budweiser Rescheduled for October 16, 2017



CONCORD, NC – August 7, 2017 – The World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series returns to Ransomville (NY) Speedway for the rescheduled Big “R” Outlaw Shootout presented by Budweiser on October 16, 2017.

The Big “R” Outlaw Shootout, originally scheduled for Sunday, July 23, was postponed due to a heavy rain storm that flooded the pit area at Ransomville Speedway just minutes before the event was scheduled to get underway. The Series returns to the speedway on October 16 to run the event in its entirety.

Tickets for the makeup event at Ransomville Speedway can be purchased online.

Fans who have already purchased tickets for the Big “R” Outlaw Shootout presented by Budweiser can bring their ticket stub or wristband for admittance to the makeup event on October 16, 2017.

Sources: Colby Gorniewicz/World of Outlaws PR

