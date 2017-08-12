HOLLAND, NY… (August 12, 2017) Bob Bogner from Hamburg, NY won the main event for the Advance Auto Parts Hornets on Saturday night at Holland International Speedway. Josh Marchese from Ontario, NY scored the win in the INEX Legends. Ryan Bille won the first main event for the INEX Bandoleros. The M&M U Pull-It Figure 8’s were on the track just before the rains came, ending the night.

With the Getzoni Agency NASCAR Pro Modifieds, Bank of Holland Chargers and the NYPA TQ Midget Jerry Gradl Sr Memorial Mini Indy 50 not being held, rain checks will be honored for the next event, scheduled for Saturday, August 26th. Drivers and pit crews must keep their wristbands to be used for admission. August 26th, will see the NYPA TQ Midgets run the Mini Indy 50 plus a full NASCAR Whelen All-American Series program.

Josh Hill and Adam Killingbeck led the Advance Auto Parts Hornets to the green flag for their feature event with Hill quickly getting into the lead. Adam Killingbeck and Bob Palmer got together exiting turn four on the opening circuit and hit the front stretch wall to bring out the race’s first caution. Josh Hill would lead the field as Bob Bogner raced in second. Jeff Szafraniec raced in third place and both Bogner and Szafraniec caught race leader hill. Bogner would take the lead from Hill with seven laps remaining. Szafraniec took second away from Hill with four laps remaining. The caution would come out with two laps remaining when Marty Hughes hit the wall and lost his right front tire. Bogner would hold off Szafraniec to score the win. Kenny Hejna and Darren Lenhardt competed in the Talking Phone Book Super Six feature as part of Hornet main event. Hejna pulled away from Lenhardt but Hejna went to the pits about the midway point. Lenhardt would score the win for the Super Sixes.

Anthony Riforgiato and Matt Haufe were up front early in the main event for the INEX Legends. Bryce Norton reeled in Haufe and the two would battle for second as Riforgiato took off in the lead. Norton would take off the runner up spot on lap 10. Lars McElravy and Brad Salatino got hooked together in turn four to bring out the races first caution with just one lap remaining. On the restart, Bryce Norton would take the lead away from Riforgiato. Riforgiato would spin in turn four and Dawson Drimmie came to a stop on the front straightaway to immediately bring out the caution.Josh Marchese would take the lead on the last lap to score the win over Norton.

Young racer Ryan Bille led all five circuits in the inaugural event for the INEX Bandoleros at Holland. Bille pulled away from Chase Salatino to score the win.

NEWS AND NOTES: Management of Holland International would like to send their condolences along with their thoughts to the families of former Pro Modified competitor Jim Pierce, past Late Model competitor and champion Sonny Wittmeyer, and Joan Sutton, the wife of former starter Dave Sutton, who all recently passed away

Holland’s historic 58th season continues on Saturday, August 26th as the VSP Marketing Graphics Group presents the annual First Responders Night! The NYPA TQ Midgets will be featured in the Jerry Gradl Sr Memorial Mini Indy 50. A full NASCAR Whelen All-American Series program (Pro Modifieds, Chargers, NYPA TQ Midgets, Hornets, Legends, and Bandoleros) will be presented. Qualifying will start at 6:00 pm with NASCAR feature racing starting promptly at 7:05 pm.

RACE RESULTS – Coca Cola Family Night

NYPA TQ Midgets: Qualifying Winners: Andy Nye, Tommy Catalano

Getzoni Nationwide Insurance Agency NASCAR Pro Modifieds: Qualifying Winners: Scott Wylie, Tommy Catalano

Bank of Holland Chargers: Qualifying Winners: Tim Welshans, Jim Loffredo

Advance Auto Parts Hornets: BOB BOGNER (Started 5th), Jeff Szafraniec (4), Josh Hill (1), Louis Carbone (8), Bob Palmer (6), Darren Lenhardt (9), Tyler Pastorius (7), Marty Hughes (3), Kenny Hejna (10), Adam Killingbeck (2)

Qualifying Winners: Bob Bogner, Bob Palmer

INEX Legends: JOSH MARCHESE (Started 5th), Bryce Norton (3), Matt Haufe (2), Anthony Riforgiato (1), Terry Lindstrom (6), Jeff Drimmie (4), Michael Riforgiato (9), Brad Salatino (10), Lars McElravy (7), Dawson Drimmie (8)

Qualifying Winners: Anthony Riforgiato, Matt Haufe

INEX Bandoleros: RYAN BILLE (Started 2nd), Chase Salatino (1)

