Oxford, Maine — Garrett Hall of Scarborough prevailed in a thrilling, 50-lap main event topping the stock car racing program Saturday night at Oxford Plains Speedway, becoming the 12th different driver to score a victory in the ultra-competitive Super Late Model division this season in Budweiser Championship Series competition.

Hall led just about the entire race, but it was no easy romp to victory lane, and the winner had to turn back several stout challenges from rookie Gabe Brown of Center Conway, New Hampshire to earn the top step on the podium. Brown, who will turn 15-years-old next month, got alongside Hall several times and finished the race in second position in just his third stock car race after posting an impressive record in kart racing.

Scarborough’s Donnie Colpritt was fast all night long and earned a third-place finish, just in front of Dixfield’s Scott Robbins. Auburn’s Travis Stearns raced with the leaders for all 50 circuits and crossed the start-finish line in fifth position.

Jimmy Emerson of Windham raced to his first-ever PASS Mods win, outdistancing the competition by a large margin in the 40-lap race. Emerson, a frequent winner in other divisions earlier in his racing career, wasted no time getting to the lead in an event that got a bit rough behind him.

Ben Tinker of New Gloucester prevailed in the battle for second place, a full straightaway behind Emerson. Glenburn’s Scott Alexander ended up in third spot, followed by Bruce Helmuth of Wales and Freeport’s Jariet Harrison.

Billy Childs, Jr. of Leeds extended his lead in the championship points standings in the Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy Street Stock division, winning his sixth 30-lap race of the year, but his first in over a month after a hot start to the season.

Bryce Mains, the closest Street Stock driver to Childs in both victories and championship points, earned runner-up honors in front of Lisbon’s Rick Spaulding, who led the first half of the race before Childs got by him. Matt Dufault of Turner prevailed in a spirited, four-car battle for fourth position. Livermore’s Tyler King filled out the top-five rundown.

Jamie Heath of Waterford once again put on a show in the 20-lap Bandits main event. Heath, the reigning champion in the four-cylinder class, started 22nd and raced through the pack in impressive fashion to earn his fourth victory of the season.

Heath took the lead away from Minot’s Rob Crepeau, who led most of the race and claimed a second-place finish, his second straight podium performance. Bill Grover of Waterford was the third-place finisher, with former division champion Shaun Hinkley of Oxford finishing in fourth place.

Tyler Green rounded out the top-five after starting 18th and racing through the pack with eventual winner Heath, with both drivers passing cars four-wide during the early laps in the race. Crepeau and Hinkley won heat races.

Dale Lawrence of Lisbon nailed down a career-first stock car racing victory in the 15-lap Figure 8 race. Lawrence, who had raced in several other divisions prior to the revival of the Figure 8 class, led the entire race, holding off the two most recent winners in the closing laps.

Eric Hodgkins of Minot chased Lawrence across the line, with Kyle Kilgore of South Paris third under the checkered flag. Tommy Tompkins of Carthage and David Smith of South Paris rounded out the top five.

The Budweiser Championship Series at Oxford Plains Speedway resumes on Saturday night August 19 with the Driver Backpack Giveaway joining Super Late Models, Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy Street Stocks, Bandits, and a Figure 8 race. The $25,000-plus-to-win, 44th annual Oxford 250, sponsored by Scott’s Recreation and Fastway Trailer Products, is scheduled for Sunday, August 27 at 1:30 p.m. For more information please visit oxfordplains.com or call (207) 539-8865.

Unofficial Budweiser Championship Series stock car racing results from Oxford Plains Speedway; Oxford, Maine; Saturday, August 12, 2017, showing finishing position, car number, driver’s name, driver’s hometown.

Super Late Model (50 laps) 1 94 Garrett Hall, Scarborough; 2 47 Gabe Brown, Center Conway, NH; 3 16 Donnie Colpritt, Scarborough; 4 36 Scott Robbins, Dixfield; 5 16 Travis Stearns, Auburn; 6 2 Chad Dow, Pittsfield; 7 61 TJ Brackett, Buckfield; 8 46 Dennis Spencer, Jr., Oxford; 9 03 Scott Moore, Anson; 10 9 JT Thurlow, Windham; 11 60 Timmy Brackett, Buckfield; 12 54 Ryan Deane, Winterport; 13 0 Scott Luce, Strong; 14 63 John Salemi, Nashua, NH; 15 2 Kyle Hewins, Leeds; 16 01 Andy Saunders, Ellsworth; 17 36 Ryan Robbins, Dixfield; 18 53 Alan Wilson, Hebron; 19 9 Alan Tardiff, Lyman; 20 25 Shawn Knight, South Paris; 21 41 Tracy Gordon, Strong.

Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy Street Stock (30 laps) 1 1 Billy Childs, Jr., Leeds; 2 77 Bryce Mains, Bridgton; 3 Richard Spaulding, Lisbon; 4 61 Matt Dufault, Turner; 5 11 Tyler King, Livermore; 6 58 David Whittier, West Poland; 7 55 Kurt Hewins, Leeds; 8 33 Andrew Breton, Greene; 9 09 Mark Turner, Norway; 10 27 Patrick Thorne, Standish; 11 97 Eric Hodgkins, Minot; 12 35 Kristina Nadeau, Gorham; 13 41 Jordan Russell, Norway.

Bandits (20 laps) 1 91 Jamie Heath, Waterford; 2 77 Rob Crepeau, Minot; 3 13 Bill Grover, Waterford; 4 2 Shaun Hinkley, Oxford; 5 26 Tyler Green, Turner; 6 51 Adam Sanborn, West Paris; 7 71 Chris Foster, Lisbon; 8 5 Jacob Hall, Oxford; 9 49 Jacob Dobson, Hartford; 10 95 Eric Stoddard, South Paris; 11 18 Brian Hiscock, Turner; 12 56 Addie McDaniel, Bridgton; 13 44 Tyler Libby, Auburn; 14 23 Eric Parlin, Mechanic Falls; 15 1 Brandon Varney, Auburn; 16 3 Chachy Hall, Oxford; 17 24 Travis Verrill, South Paris; 18 55 Dean Jordan, Jay; 19 04 Tyler Jalbert, Auburn; 20 33 Matt Hiscock, Turner; 21 79 Kyle Metivier, Lisbon; 22 00 Larry Lizotte, Poland; 23 93 Justin Spear, Wiscasset.

Figure 8 (15 laps) 1 2 Dale Lawrence, Lisbon; 2 97 Eric Hodgkins, Minot; 3 4 Kyle Kilgore, South Paris; 4 113 Tommy Tompkins, Carthage; 5 54 David Smith, South Paris; 6 41 Greg Durgin, South Paris; 7 40 Robert Morey, Lisbon; 8 07 Kyle Glover, Oxford.

Sources: Oxford Plains Speedway PR