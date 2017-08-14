FREMONT, Ohio – It was the biggest event in the history of the FAST series took place Saturday, Aug. 12. The teams of the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series presented by Ohio Logistics and the JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series presented by Engine Pro were part of over 140 sprint cars to compete in the inaugural Great Lakes Dirt Nationals presented by Lowes.

New Castle, Indiana’s Caleb Armstrong bested a field of 63 winged 410ci sprints to collect not only the $15,000 top prize, but a guaranteed starting spot in the $100,000-to-win Sprint Car World Championships April 27-28 at Mansfield Motor Speedway. Also locking into the rich April event were second and third place finishers, Hermitage,Pennsylvania’s Adam Kekich and Morrisdale, Pennsylvania’s Jimmy Seger.

The opening laps of the 410 feature saw a couple of multi-car crashes. When the race began Seger jumped out to a commanding lead only to see that erased when Caleb Helms stopped with four laps scored. On the ensuing restart, Seger was penalized for not getting under power at the cone, giving the lead to Armstrong who cruised away for the win. Kekich used the track’s middle lane to get around Seger for second.

“It’s pretty cool being locked into that race for $100,000, and to come out here and win this $15,000,” Armstrong said. “I feel like it was kind of handed to me, but it’s just a tough race track to pass on. I just got to thank the fans for staying out here real late. It’s fun, and these guys are doing an awesome job. What they’re trying to do for the sport is just amazing.”

Forty cars – the largest ever FAST 305 series field – saw Fremont, Ohio’s Dustin Stroup take home the $3,000 top prize.

“This is the biggest win of my career. I have to thank Dennis Level and Level Performance for getting a motor together for me on short notice and my mom, dad and wife for all they do for me,” said Stroup.

The battle for the coveted FAST titles is heating up with only five events left for the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series and four events for the JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series.

“I want to thank Cody (Sommer, promoter of Mansfield) for including the FAST series in this great event. This will grow to be one of the premiere sprint car races in not only Ohio, but the region. Our teams did very well against a very tough field of cars. For our series to draw over 100 competitors is truly a testament to what we are all about – blue collar race teams being able to compete and have fun. We are looking forward to getting back to Attica Friday and taking on the Western Pennsylvania teams at Mercer Saturday.”

Both series help Attica Raceway Park get back to action after the track has been idle the past two weeks for the Attica Fair. It’s WNWO Channel 24 of Toledo/UBS Financial Services/Tusing Builders Night on Friday, Aug. 18. Not only will the FAST teams be in action but it is also an Attica/Wayne County Speedway Late Model Series Challenge event. Gates open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7:45 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults; $13 for seniors; $10 for teens (ages 11-15); and kids 10 and under get in free. Also, a lucky fan will walk away with a Yeti cooler gift package courtesy of Tusing Builders and after hot laps, all fans will be allowed in the pits to meet the drivers and teams.

Four time and defending FAST 410 champion Byron Reed has scored a pair of series wins at Attica this season with current FAST point leader DJ Foos recording a victory along with “The Steel City Outlaw’ Tim Shaffer.

In FAST 305 action at Attica, defending series champion and current point leader Paul Weaver along with Jamie Miller have scored wins.

The FAST teams head east to Mercer Raceway Park in Mercer, PA. on Saturday, Aug. 19. It’s the first ever appearance of the FAST 410 sprints at Mercer while the 305 teams competed there in 2016 with Alvin Roepke taking home the victory.

Mercer’s Summer Shootout Presented by J. S. Bova Excavating features the FAST 410 and 305 sprints, the 358 Modifieds, the Mod Lites, Mini Stocks and Young Gun JR Sprints. Gates are slated to open at 4 p.m. with racing at6:30 p.m.

The event pits the tough Western Pennsylvania teams against the FAST competitors. Michael Bauer leads the 410 point standings at Mercer while Danny Holtgraver is the most recent feature winner. Darrin Gallagher has two wins in 305 competition at Mercer – including this past Saturday – to sit atop the point standings.

Foos heads into the weekend with a lot of momentum and a 92 point lead in the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series. It wasn’t easy for the driver of the Jay Kiser owned team at Mansfield as he was caught up in a couple of the crashes but was able to storm back for a 7th place finish.

Chris Andrews remains second in FAST points despite being caught up in a nasty crash early at Mansfield. Tyler Gunn has moved into third in points with Brian lay only a digit behind him in fourth. Duane Zablocki, Stuart Brubaker, Reed, Shawn Valenti, Jody Keegan and rookie Dan McCarron round out the top 10 in points.

Weaver’s fifth place run at Mansfield kept him atop the JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series points with a 103 marker advantage over Kyle Capodice. Nate Dussel, Seth Schneider and Roepke round out the top five in series points.

Sixth through 10th in points are Kelsey Ivy, Jason Keckler, Dustin Rall, Landon LaLonde (a two time winner at Mercer this season) and Miller.

Those who are seeking additional information regarding the 2017 All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST Series presented by Ohio Logistics, or the 2017 JLH General Contractors FAST ‘305’ Series presented by Engine Pro, can do so by logging on to the official online home of the FAST Series at www.fastondirt.com. Be sure to stay updated on everything FAST related and ‘Like’ FAST on Facebook at fb.com/fastondirt and follow FAST on Twitter at @FASTseries.

FAST On Dirt, Inc. would like to thank the following contributors to the 2017 FAST Series point fund: All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads, Ohio Logistics, JLH General Contractors, Engine Pro, Kistler Racing Products, Engler Machine & Tool, CP-Carillo Pistons, Design Graphics Group Inc., SCS Gearbox, Reebar Die Casting, Hoseheads.com, Level Performance, Young’s RV Centers, Gressman Powersports, Hoserville Ohio, Jon Wright’s Custom Chrome Plating, Fremont Fence, Baumann Auto Group, Fricker’s, Goofy Golf, NAPA Auto Parts, Hoosier Tire, UNOH, Welty Financial Services, EZ Shop, US Army, Weld Racing Wheels and the Pub 400 of Fremont

Great Lakes Dirt Nationals -Lowes

Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017

Starting position [*]

410 FAST-OSCS Sprint Cars –

Qualifying

1.55-Mike Wagner, 14.415; 2.M1-Mark Smith, 14.478; 3.11N-Craig Mintz, 14.612; 4.7W-Logan Wagner, 14.630; 5.14-Coleman Gulick, 14.636; 6.91-Cale Thomas, 14.688; 7.17-Caleb Helms, 14.692; 8.4-Danny Smith, 14.697; 9.20N-Hunter Schuerenberg, 14.723; 10.7CA-Caleb Armstrong, 14.776; 11.2-Jimmy Seger, 14.778; 12.16-Chris Andrews, 14.803; 13.22B-Ryan Broughton, 14.819; 14.83-Rob Chaney, 14.833; 15.5R-Byron Reed, 14.843; 16.7K-Cale Conley, 14.844; 17.3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 14.847; 18.23-DJ Foos, 14.865; 19.16M-Danny Mumaw, 14.874; 20.38K-Brad Haudenschild, 14.884; 21.5K-Adam Kekich, 14.890; 22.7V-Shawn Valenti, 14.901; 23.4C-Cap Henry, 14.923; 24.68G-Tyler Gunn, 14.932; 25.7-Troy Kingan, 14.945; 26.6-Bill Rose, 14.956; 27.59S-Ryan Smith, 14.968; 28.98-Joe Trenca, 14.972; 29.4H-Tracy Hines, 14.982; 30.5T-Travis Philo, 15.015; 31.64-Scotty Thiel, 15.046; 32.7C-Phil Gressman, 15.054; 33.35R-Ronnie Blair, 15.055; 34.8-Dean Jacobs, 15.069; 35.57X-Andrew Palker, 15.078; 36.45-Trevor Baker, 15.094; 37.24-Ryan Ruhl, 15.104; 38.84-Brandon Hanks, 15.105; 39.60-Jody Keegan, 15.117; 40.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 15.124; 41.97-Broc Martin, 15.128; 42.9-Jordan Ryan, 15.132; 43.22D-Josh Davis, 15.171; 44.5-Dylan Cisney, 15.207; 45.60c-Kory Crabtree, 15.228; 46.8J-Jess Stiger, 15.233; 47.4AU-Chris Ferrill, 15.268; 48.4X-Jimmy Stinson, 15.300; 49.22M-Dan McCarron, 15.345; 50.5H-Mitch Harble, 15.366; 51.3J-Trey Jacobs, 15.389; 52.56R-Ryan Myers, 15.403; 53.35-Stuart Brubaker, 15.410; 54.59-Bryan Nuckles, 15.419; 55.45L-Brian Lay, 15.467; 56.27-Cody Gallogly, 15.508; 57.33D-Tyler Dunn, 15.598; 58.7DK-Dylan Kingan, 15.603; 59.5X-Justin Peck, 15.626; 60.78-Todd Kane, 15.755; 61.83X-Nate Reeser, 15.799; 62.4K-Kris Davis, 15.959; 63.14D-Daryl Daugherty, 16.788;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps, top 3 to A)

1. 7CA-Caleb Armstrong[1] ; 2. 4-Danny Smith[3] ; 3. 59S-Ryan Smith[8] ; 4. 55-Mike Wagner[4] ; 5. 8J-Jess Stiger[10] ; 6. 16M-Danny Mumaw[6] ; 7. 14D-Daryl Daugherty[11] ; 8. 20N-Hunter Schuerenberg[2] ; 9. 22B-Ryan Broughton[5] ; 10. 38K-Brad Haudenschild[7] ; 11. 97-Broc Martin[9]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps, top 3 to A)

1. 5R-Byron Reed[2] ; 2. 5K-Adam Kekich[1] ; 3. 16-Chris Andrews[3] ; 4. 17-Caleb Helms[4] ; 5. 7V-Shawn Valenti[5] ; 6. 22M-Dan McCarron[9] ; 7. 5H-Mitch Harble[10] ; 8. 4AU-Chris Ferrill[8] ; 9. 59-Bryan Nuckles[11] ; 10. 84-Brandon Hanks[7] ; 11. 4C-Cap Henry[6]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps, top 3 to A)

1. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[2] ; 2. 11N-Craig Mintz[4] ; 3. 91-Cale Thomas[3] ; 4. 5X-Justin Peck[10] ; 5. 45L-Brian Lay[9] ; 6. 7-Troy Kingan[1] ; 7. 83X-Nate Reeser[11] ; 8. 56R-Ryan Myers[7] ; 9. 22D-Josh Davis[6] ; 10. 35-Stuart Brubaker[8] ; 11. 7C-Phil Gressman[5]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps, top 3 to A)

1. 2-Jimmy Seger[1] ; 2. M1-Mark Smith[4] ; 3. 14-Coleman Gulick[2] ; 4. 83-Rob Chaney[5] ; 5. 7W-Logan Wagner[3] ; 6. 4H-Tracy Hines[7] ; 7. 98-Joe Trenca[6] ; 8. 7DK-Dylan Kingan[9] ; 9. 78-Todd Kane[10] ; 10. 60c-Kory Crabtree[8]

Heat 5, Group E – (8 Laps, top 3 to A)

1. 5T-Travis Philo[1] ; 2. 6-Bill Rose[2] ; 3. 68G-Tyler Gunn[3] ; 4. 9-Jordan Ryan[7] ; 5. 23-DJ Foos[4] ; 6. 27-Cody Gallogly[9] ; 7. 4X-Jimmy Stinson[8] ; 8. 33D-Tyler Dunn[10] ; 9. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[6] ; 10. 45-Trevor Baker[5]

Heat 6, Group F – (8 Laps, top 3 to A)

1. 8-Dean Jacobs[1] ; 2. 7K-Cale Conley[4] ; 3. 24-Ryan Ruhl[6] ; 4. 64-Scotty Thiel[3] ; 5. 57X-Andrew Palker[5] ; 6. 5-Dylan Cisney[8] ; 7. 3J-Trey Jacobs[9] ; 8. 60-Jody Keegan[7] ; 9. 4K-Kris Davis[10] ; 10. 35R-Ronnie Blair[2]

B-Main 1 – (12 Laps, top 2 to A)

1. 55-Mike Wagner[1] ; 2. 23-DJ Foos[6] ; 3. 5X-Justin Peck[2] ; 4. 9-Jordan Ryan[3] ; 5. 45L-Brian Lay[5] ; 6. 8J-Jess Stiger[4] ; 7. 27-Cody Gallogly[9] ; 8. 33D-Tyler Dunn[15] ; 9. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[18] ; 10. 4X-Jimmy Stinson[12] ; 11. 16M-Danny Mumaw[7] ; 12. 84-Brandon Hanks[19] ; 13. 22D-Josh Davis[17] ; 14. 7-Troy Kingan[8] ; 15. 56R-Ryan Myers[14] ; 16. 14D-Daryl Daugherty[10] ; 17. 83X-Nate Reeser[11] ; 18. 20N-Hunter Schuerenberg[13] ; 19. 22B-Ryan Broughton[16]

B-Main 2 – (12 Laps, top 2 to A)

1. 17-Caleb Helms[1] ; 2. 5-Dylan Cisney[9] ; 3. 83-Rob Chaney[2] ; 4. 57X-Andrew Palker[6] ; 5. 7W-Logan Wagner[5] ; 6. 64-Scotty Thiel[3] ; 7. 3J-Trey Jacobs[12] ; 8. 7V-Shawn Valenti[4] ; 9. 22M-Dan McCarron[7] ; 10. 60-Jody Keegan[15] ; 11. 4H-Tracy Hines[8] ; 12. 98-Joe Trenca[11] ; 13. 45-Trevor Baker[19] ; 14. 4AU-Chris Ferrill[13] ; 15. 4K-Kris Davis[18] ; 16. 7DK-Dylan Kingan[14] ; 17. 5H-Mitch Harble[10] ; 18. 59-Bryan Nuckles[16] ; 19. 78-Todd Kane[17] ; 20. 35R-Ronnie Blair[20]

A-Main – (20 Laps)

1. 7CA-Caleb Armstrong[2] ; 2. 5K-Adam Kekich[5] ; 3. 2-Jimmy Seger[1] ; 4. M1-Mark Smith[3] ; 5. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[12] ; 6. 4-Danny Smith[6] ; 7. 23-DJ Foos[21] ; 8. 5R-Byron Reed[9] ; 9. 7K-Cale Conley[7] ; 10. 5T-Travis Philo[10] ; 11. 59S-Ryan Smith[13] ; 12. 68G-Tyler Gunn[17] ; 13. 8-Dean Jacobs[8] ; 14. 17-Caleb Helms[20] ; 15. 83X-Nate Reeser[23] ; 16. 11N-Craig Mintz[4] ; 17. 16-Chris Andrews[14] ; 18. 14-Coleman Gulick[16] ; 19. 6-Bill Rose[11] ; 20. 24-Ryan Ruhl[18] ; 21. 5-Dylan Cisney[22] ; 22. 91-Cale Thomas[15] ; 23. 55-Mike Wagner[19] ; 24. 45L-Brian Lay[24]

305 FAST Sprint Cars –

Qualifying

1.1W-Paul Weaver, 16.052; 2.7M-Brandon Moore, 16.220; 3.12-Kyle Capodice, 16.265; 4.99-Alvin Roepke, 16.285; 5.20B-Cody Bova, 16.294; 6.9R-Dustin Rall, 16.317; 7.2F-Matt Foos, 16.327; 8.25-Jason Keckler, 16.394; 9.20I-Kelsey Ivy, 16.401; 10.4*-Tyler Street, 16.417; 11.66-Jamie Miller, 16.420; 12.77I-John Ivy, 16.490; 13.21-Dustin Stroup, 16.520; 14.1-Nate Dussel, 16.538; 15.10J-CJ Jones, 16.580; 16.11G-Luke Griffith, 16.587; 17.19R-Steve Rando, 16.591; 18.94K-Kevin Mingus, 16.606; 19.26-Thomas Meseraull, 16.616; 20.2L-Landon Lalonde, 16.633; 21.5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 16.641; 22.75-Jerry Dahms, 16.666; 23.47-Matt Lucius, 16.670; 24.66K-Ken Rossey, 16.727; 25.66D-Chase Dunham, 16.773; 26.8-Bobby Clark, 16.785; 27.39C-Scott Riley, 16.795; 28.14-Luke Daughtery, 16.798; 29.2-Ricky Peterson, 16.825; 30.36-Seth Schneider, 16.909; 31.18R-Ray Moon, 16.986; 32.13-Jeremy Duposki, 17.061; 33.88N-Frank Neill, 17.146; 34.87-Brian Gibbs, 17.191; 35.8S-Joe Sylvester, 17.250; 36.01-Dustin Hammond, 17.262; 37.27K-Jeremy Kornbau, 17.685; 38.19-Mitch Harble, 17.937; 39.44-Kyle Farmer, 21.609; 40.11X-Jordan Ryan, 99.000;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 19R-Steve Rando[1] ; 2. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[2] ; 3. 1W-Paul Weaver[4] ; 4. 2F-Matt Foos[3] ; 5. 11X-Jordan Ryan[8] ; 6. 47-Matt Lucius[5] ; 7. 66D-Chase Dunham[7] ; 8. 88N-Frank Neill[11] ; 9. 14-Luke Daughtery[9] ; 10. 13-Jeremy Duposki[10] ; 11. 66K-Ken Rossey[6]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 66-Jamie Miller[2] ; 2. 1-Nate Dussel[1] ; 3. 20B-Cody Bova[4] ; 4. 4*-Tyler Street[3] ; 5. 36-Seth Schneider[7] ; 6. 10J-CJ Jones[5] ; 7. 39C-Scott Riley[6] ; 8. 87-Brian Gibbs[8] ; 9. 8S-Joe Sylvester[9] ; 10. 44-Kyle Farmer[10]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 25-Jason Keckler[2] ; 2. 11G-Luke Griffith[1] ; 3. 26-Thomas Meseraull[6] ; 4. 99-Alvin Roepke[4] ; 5. 8-BobbyClark[8] ; 6. 9R-Dustin Rall[3] ; 7. 2-Ricky Peterson[9] ; 8. 94K-Kevin Mingus[5] ; 9. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[7] ; 10. 19-Mitch Harble[10]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 21-Dustin Stroup[1] ; 2. 77I-John Ivy[2] ; 3. 7M-Brandon Moore[4] ; 4. 12-Kyle Capodice[3] ; 5. 2L-Landon Lalonde[5] ; 6. 27K-Jeremy Kornbau[9] ; 7. 75-Jerry Dahms[6] ; 8. 01-Dustin Hammond[8] ; 9. 18R-Ray Moon[7]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps, top 3 to A)

1. 47-Matt Lucius[1] ; 2. 9R-Dustin Rall[2] ; 3. 2-Ricky Peterson[4] ; 4. 66D-Chase Dunham[3] ; 5. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[8] ; 6. 94K-Kevin Mingus[6] ; 7. 88N-Frank Neill[5] ; 8. 14-Luke Daughtery[7] ; 9. 19-Mitch Harble[10] ; 10. 13-Jeremy Duposki[9]

B-Main 2 – (10 Laps, top 3 to A)

1. 10J-CJ Jones[1] ; 2. 27K-Jeremy Kornbau[2] ; 3. 39C-Scott Riley[3] ; 4. 87-Brian Gibbs[5] ; 5. 66K-Ken Rossey[10] ; 6. 01-Dustin Hammond[8] ; 7. 8S-Joe Sylvester[7] ; 8. 44-Kyle Farmer[9] ; 9. 75-Jerry Dahms[4] ; 10. 18R-Ray Moon[6]

A-Main – (20 Laps)

1. 21-Dustin Stroup[1] ; 2. 7M-Brandon Moore[2] ; 3. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[6] ; 4. 66-Jamie Miller[5] ; 5. 1W-Paul Weaver[10] ; 6. 20B-Cody Bova[7] ; 7. 1-Nate Dussel[11] ; 8. 77I-John Ivy[3] ; 9. 26-Thomas Meseraull[8] ; 10. 25-Jason Keckler[4] ; 11. 11G-Luke Griffith[9] ; 12. 2F-Matt Foos[13] ; 13. 36-Seth Schneider[18] ; 14. 4*-Tyler Street[14] ; 15. 8-BobbyClark[19] ; 16. 19R-Steve Rando[12] ; 17. 11X-Jordan Ryan[17] ; 18. 2L-Landon Lalonde[20] ; 19. 12-Kyle Capodice[16] ; 20. 9R-Dustin Rall[23] ; 21. 47-Matt Lucius[21] ; 22. 99-Alvin Roepke[15] ; 23. 10J-CJ Jones[22] ; 24. 27K-Jeremy Kornbau[24]

Sources: Brian Liskai/FAST PR