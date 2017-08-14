SHERRILLS FORD, North Carolina ( August 14, 2017 ) –

The Road Ahead – Jesse Little:

“Coming off a strong top-10 run at Iowa in our last race with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series we’re capable of putting together another solid effort Wednesday night at Bristol. This track is a challenge on handling, but we’ve been able to have good speed in the corners each time out. We are excited to have High Tec Industrial Services onboard with us this week along with TRIAD CNC and Gaunt Brothers Racing. It’s going to be a great night of racing as we continue to showcase JJL Motorsports and what we’re able to do on and off the track.”

Welcome Aboard:

This week High Tec Industrial Services joins TRIAD CNC as a JJL Motorsports corporate partner for the UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Taking It Stage By Stage:

“With us not running for points we can be overly aggressive on strategy calls and basically run our own race. We don’t have to follow suit at the end of stages and can make calls based on what will put us in the best position play in the race. It’s nice to be this confident heading into a race as I feel myself and the team will only strive to give it our all Wednesday night. I’m extremely excited, I feel that we have every bit of a shot at contending in the top five and being competitive.”

Little’s Bristol Motor Speedway Stats (NCWTS)

Starts: 1

Best Start: 11th

Best Finish: 17th

Little’s NCWTS Career Stats

Starts: 11

Laps Completed: 1319/1399

Best Start: 5th

Best Finish: 9th

JJL Motorsports Chassis Notes:

Intermediate Chassis: No. 001

Built: 2012

Starts: 11

Best Start: 5th.

Most Recent Performance: Finished 11th, 8th and 9th in Iowa Stages 1, 2 and 3

Race Information:

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2017

First Practice: 9-9:55 a.m. EST

Final Practice: 11-11:55 a.m. EST

Qualifying: 4:35 p.m. EST

UNOH 200 Green Flag: 8:47 p.m. EST

Television Broadcast: FS1 (live)

Radio Broadcast: MRN (live)

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

News and photos from the weekend’s UNOH 200 will be available on JJL Motorsports Twitter account @JJL_Motorsports and Little’s Twitter account @jesselittle97 and on his Facebook page, Jesse Little Racing.

About High Tec Industrial Services, Inc.

High Tec Industrial Services is a leading provider of cost-effective industrial cleaning and environmental services. With our commitment to excellence we have many Clients in the electrical power, manufacturing, food processing, construction, and chemical and petrochemical industries. High Tec has the specialized equipment and training to solve all of your industrial cleaning, transport challenges, and environmental services. Industrial cleaning for all of Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee, and the Midwestern United States Founded upon 25 years of experience, High Tec Industrial Services, Inc. is a leading provider of industrial cleaning and environmental services. Our commitment to provide customers with reliable, cost-effective service establishes our commitment to excellence. This high standard is maintained by immediate response to customer needs, state-of-the-art equipment, on-going training for all employees, exceptional work and a steadfast dedication to safety. While the employees at High Tec take great pride in our services, our greatest reward is gaining your respect and satisfaction as we put our standards of excellence to work at your job site.

About TRIAD CNC

About Triad CNC: Triad CNC is full-service CNC machine shop capable of 3, 4 & 5 axis simultaneous CNC machining utilizing the latest CAD/CAM software and state-of-the-art CNC machining tools to ensure the most efficient and affordable machining process. Triad CNC provides a high level of quality, service, and reliability.

About Gaunt Brothers Racing

Gaunt Brothers Racing, owned by Triad Racing Technologies president Marty Gaunt, returns to NASCAR racetracks in 2017 after a six-year hiatus. Operating out of Mooresville, N.C., the Toyota team utilizes championship-winning Triad engines to compete in select Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series events. GBR previously fielded teams in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series and NASCAR Pinty’s Series, for drivers Alex Bowman, Jason Bowles and John Gaunt, recording a victory in the 2011 Toyota All-Star Showdown and a track-record qualifying time on the Toronto street course.

About JJL Motorsports

JJL Motorsports is a NASCAR Driver Development Program with a vision to build long-term partnerships with drivers and sponsors in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and NASCAR K&N Pro Series. JJL provides a comprehensive driver development program, race car rentals, set-up and technical services, testing consultation and driver coaching. In 2017 NASCAR driver Jesse Little will be running in select Camping World Truck Series and K&N Pro Series Events.

Sources: JJL Motorsports PR