New Egypt, NJ (August 20, 2017) – At New Egypt Speedway’s Central Paint Night, Danny Bouc blasted to his second 358 Modified feature win of the season. Mike Lyons scored the victory in the Hammer Sportsman contest. Ryan Godown took the checkered flag in the Northeast Wingless Sprint Car main event. The Crate Modified feature was taken by Tommy Tanner.

As the 30-lap feature for the 358 Modifieds began, PJ Oliver hopped to the front of the pack with John McClelland in second. Seventh place starting Danny Bouc was rapidly on the move and motored into third with two laps completed. After a caution period on the second circuit, Oliver was still in front when racing resumed with Bouc taking second from McClelland. Quickly, Bouc engaged Oliver in a battle for the lead with Bouc coming out on top on lap four. After two additional yellow flags on laps ten and eleven, Bouc was still the leader with Billy Pauch, Jr., David VanHorn, McClelland and Oliver next in line. Bouc tried to distance himself from Pauch, Jr. and the field but two red flag incidents on the fourteenth and sixteenth circuits slowed his progress. Once action returned on lap seventeen, Bouc remained in front with Pauch, Jr., McClelland and VanHorn trying to maintain the pace. On lap twenty-one, Bouc was beginning to pull away from his rivals when Oliver and Ryan Krachun, who were engaged in a spirited battle for fifth, caused the last caution of the event. On the final restart of the event, Bouc repelled

a challenge from Pauch, Jr. to remain in front with VanHorn driving into third. For the remainder of the race, Bouc stayed in control to collect his second win of the 2017 season. Pauch, Jr., the current point leader, came home in second place. VanHorn’s strong run netted him third. Fourth went to McClelland and Ryan Godown finished in fifth. PJ Oliver, Danny Bouc and Bryan Kuhl won the 358 Modified heat races.

Mike Lyons won for the second time this year after taking the checkered flag in the 20-lap Hammer Sportsman feature. Steve Desmelyk paced the opening two circuits before the sixth place starting Lyons took over. Following a caution and restart on lap thirteen, Bob Lineman, Jr. grabbed the lead from Lyons. With five laps remaining, Lyons regained the top spot after a vigorous duel with Lineman, Jr. Lyons held on to his advantage in the final tours for the win. The runner-up position was snared by JR Fulper. Cale Ross took third. Pat Wall was fourth and fifth was captured by Billy Osmun, III. The Hammer Sportsman qualifying races were captured by Mike Lyons and Bob Lineman, Jr.



For the eighth time in 2017, Ryan Godown was victorious in the Northeast Wingless Sprint Car main event. In the 20-lap affair, Larry Drake led the opening two tours before Rich Mellor gained the advantage. On the sixth circuit, Godown passed Mellor and led the remaining distance for the win. Lee Nardelli came home in second. Mellor, Bob Tersillo and Jermain Godshall completed the top five. Lee Nardelli and Ryan Godown took the Northeast Wingless Sprint Car heat races.

In the non-point 20-lap contest for the Crate Modifieds, Tommy Tanner took the lead from polesitter Kyle Kania with three circuits remaining and paced the field for the remainder of the race to collect his first career New Egypt Speedway checkered flag. Kania claimed the runner-up spot. John Criscione was third, Jason Dunn came home in fourth and fifth was taken by Ryan Simmons. Jeremy Martino and Jason Dunn grabbed wins in the heat races for the Crate Modifieds.

This week at New Egypt Speedway, two big events are on the docket. On Wednesday, August 23, Jersey Rush VII takes place with the 410 Sprint Cars and Modifieds (Big Block/Small Block) seeing action in a spectacular two-division mid-week show. Each class will compete in 30-lap feature events with big money on the line. The 410 Sprint Cars will race for a $5,000 winner’s share, with $1,000 going to the tenth place finisher and $400 to start the A-main. The Modifieds will compete for a $3,000 top prize with $1,000 going to the fifth place finisher and $250 to start the feature event. The festivities will kick-off with the pre-race driver Meet and Greet in the pit area from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. For Jersey Rush VII, the pit gates unlock at 3:30 p.m. with the grandstand gates opening at 5:00 p.m.

Warm ups get underway at 7:00 p.m. and the first green flag waves at 7:30 p.m. Adult admission for Jersey Rush VII is $30 and Children (6-11) are $10. Kids 5 and under are FREE! Pit admission is $35 with no license required.

On Saturday, August 26, Black Horse Racing presents Fan Appreciation Night. The Mr. Sportsman Classic takes place on this special evening of racing with a 30-lap feature for the Hammer Sportsman along with the Mr. Wingless Classic 25-lap main affair for the Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars. The Crate Modifieds, Street Stocks, 4-Cylinder Cars and the Garden State Vintage Stock Car Club will be on the agenda as well. An exhibition race featuring crew members from several race teams will close out the night. Grandstand admission prices will be discounted and plenty of giveaways are slated to be doled out on this special night honoring the fans of New Egypt Speedway. All gates will open at 4:00 p.m. Warm-ups start at 6:00 p.m. and racing gets underway at 7:00 p.m. Admission to the grandstand is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors 65 and older, $5 for teens 12-15, $5 for military personnel and their spouses with ID, and kids 11 and under are free! Pit admission is $30 with a New Egypt Speedway license and $40 with no license.

New Egypt Speedway is located on Route 539 just minutes from Six Flags Great Adventure and the New Jersey Turnpike. A racy 7/16-mile D-shaped dirt oval, New Egypt Speedway serves Garden State race fans with some of the best competition in the country. New Egypt’s state-of-the-art facilities feature daylight-quality lighting and excellent sightlines from any seat in the house. The grandstands are fully wheelchair accessible with wide, clear, and well-groomed walkways. Concession facilities serve up everything from Jersey Burgers to ice cream treats at family-friendly prices.

For more information, visit online: www.newegyptspeedway.net, “Like” us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/newegyptspeedwayofficial, or follow us on

Twitter @nesspeedway.

NEW EGYPT SPEEDWAY RESULTS – SATURDAY, AUGUST 19, 2017

358 Modifieds

Heat 1 – 1. PJ Oliver 2. Ryan Godown 3. John McClelland 4. David VanHorn 5. Steve Davis 6. Chad Barney

Heat 2 – 1. Danny Bouc 2. Billy Pauch, Jr. 3. Kevin Vaclavicek 4. Tim Apgar 5. Rich Rutski 6. John Pakenham

Heat 3 – 1. Bryan Kuhl 2. Doug Ostwald 3. Ryan Krachun 4. Rocco Infante 5. Brandon Grosso 6. Ryan Simmons

358 MODIFIEDS – 30 LAPS FEATURE

1. DANNY BOUC 2. Billy Pauch, Jr. 3. David VanHorn 4. John McClelland 5.

Ryan Godown 6. Rich Rutski 7. Brandon Grosso 8. Ryan Krachun 9. Rocco

Infante 10. PJ Oliver 11. Ryan Simmons 12. Kevin Vaclavicek 13. Tim Apgar

14. Bryan Kuhl 15. Jim Bobbitt 16. Doug Ostwald 17. Tad Cox 18. Chad Barney

19. Steve Davis 20. Blaine Bracelin

DNS: John Pakenham, Rick Holsten

Hammer Sportsman

Heat 1 – 1. Mike Lyons 2. Will Dupree 3. Billy Osmun, III 4. TJ Lilly 5. JT Trstensky 6. Jason Kosch

Heat 2 – 1. Bob Lineman, Jr. 2. Pat Wall 3. JR Fulper 4. Steve Desmelyk 5. Cale Ross 6. Marty Resnick

HAMMER SPORTSMAN – 20 LAPS FEATURE

1. MIKE LYONS 2. JR Fulper 3. Cale Ross 4. Pat Wall 5. Billy Osmun, III 6. TJ Lilly 7. Will Dupree 8. Marty Resnick 9. Jason Kosch 10. Shaun Ratchford 11. Andy Visinski 12. Steve Desmelyk 13. Bob Lineman, Jr. 14. JT Trstensky 15. Jimmy Amato 16. Rick Wegner, Jr.

Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars

Heat 1 – 1. Lee Nardelli 2. Rich Mellor 3. Eric Jennings 4. Bob Tersillo 5. Larry Drake

Heat 2 – 1. Ryan Godown 2. Heidi Hedin 3. Larry McVay 4. Jermain Godshall 5. Brian Spencer

NORTHEAST WINGLESS SPRINT CARS – 20 LAPS FEATURE

1. RYAN GODOWN 2. Lee Nardelli 3. Rich Mellor 4. Bob Tersillo 5. Jermain Godshall 6. Brian Spencer 7. Larry McVay 8. Duane Nixon 9. Eric Jennings 10. Joseph Vandenbogart 11. Larry Drake 12. Heidi Hedin

Crate Modifieds

Heat 1 – 1. Jeremy Martino 2. Kyle Kania 3. Eric Palmer 4. Jason Bittner 5. Rob Mancini

Heat 2 – 1. Jason Dunn 2. Tommy Tanner 3. John Criscione 4. Ryan Simmons 5. Dan Fleming

CRATE MODIFIEDS – 20 LAPS FEATURE

1. TOMMY TANNER 2. Kyle Kania 3. John Criscione 4. Jason Dunn 5. Ryan Simmons 6. David Burns 7. Dan Fleming 8. Jeremy Martino 9. Joseph Brown 10. Aaron Weaver 11. Chris Bennett 12. Robbie Dunn 13. Rob Mancini 14. Jason Bittner 15. Eric Palmer 16. Walt McIntyre

COMING EVENTS:

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 – Jersey Rush VII – 410 Sprint Cars and Modifieds

(Big Block/Small Block)

3:30 p.m. – Pit gates open

5:00 p.m. – Grandstand gates open

7:00 p.m. – Hot laps start

7:30 p.m. – Racing starts

Saturday, August 26, 2017 – Black Horse Racing presents Fan Appreciation

Night ($10 Admission for Adults) – Hammer Sportsman – Mr. Sportsman Classic

(30 laps), Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars – Mr. Wingless Classic (25 laps),

Crate Modifieds (25 laps), Street Stocks, 4-Cylinder Cars, Garden State

Vintage Stock Car Club & Mechanic’s race.

4:00 p.m. – Pit gates open

4:00 p.m. – Grandstand gates open

6:00 p.m. – Hot laps start

7:00 p.m. – Racing starts

Sources: Mike Wisniewski – Wiz Motorsports Communications