Oxford, Maine – DJ Shaw of Center Conway, New Hampshire dominated the Super Late Model action Saturday night at Oxford Plains Speedway, winning the 50-lap headline Budweiser Championship Series race handily.

Shaw, the two-time and defending Pro All Stars Series Super Late Model Champion, quickly made his way up into contention from his mid-pack starting slot and easily maintained his advantage once in front of the field aboard his Precision JLM 60.

Buckfield’s TJ Brackett, a two-time champion in the top-tier Budweiser Championship Series class, made a late charge into second position, unofficially taking over the top spot in the battle for the Super Late Model championship at the historic oval track on Route 26. Brackett’s rise locks up a starting spot in next Sunday’s rich Scott’s Recreation Oxford 250.

Gabe Brown, a 14-year-old rookie from Center Conway, New Hampshire, claimed his second straight trophy with a third-place finish in just his fourth Super Late Model race. Scott Moore of Anson raced with the leaders throughout the event and finished in fourth position. Winterport’s Ryan Deane made a last-lap move into the top five, just .019-seconds better than Alan Wilson of Hebron.

Alan Tardiff of Lyman, who had entered the night leading the championship standings, got spun twice in the race, yet managed to finish seventh after passing several car as many as three times during the 50-lap finale. The top ten was completed by Connecticut’s Ray Christian III, Kyle Hewisn of Leeds and defending track champion Timmy Brackett of Buckfield.

Bryce Mains of Bridgton won his fourth 30-lap Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy Street Stock main event of the season, and seventh victory overall counting special, extended-distance quad series races. Mains started tenth and quickly worked his way up to battle early race leader Kurt Hewins of Leeds.

Once in front Mains was unstoppable, outrunning Livermore’s Tyler King to the checkered flag. Early race leader Hewins ended up in third position. Green’s Zach Bowie and Jordan Russell of Norway rounded out the top five.

Rob Crepeau of Minot led just about the entire 20-lap Bandits race, posting his first victory in the class. But it was no easy cruise to the checkered flag, as runner-up Josh Knoll spent most of the race alongside the eventual winner. Oxford’s Chad Wills claimed the third-place trophy. Berlin, New Hampshire’s Mike McKinney and Adam Sanborn of West Paris rounded out the top five.

Eric Hodgkins of Minot raced to his fifth 15-lap Figure 8 win of the season, wasting little time getting to the lead after starting from fourth position. Kyle Kilgore of South Paris was the best of the rest, with championship points leader Tommy Tompkins of Carthage third under the checkered flag. Lisbon’s Dale Lawrence and David Smith of South Paris rounded out the top five.

Racing action at Oxford Plains Speedway resumes on Wednesday, August 23 at 7:00 p.m., with other events on Friday and Saturday night leading up to the $25,000-plus-to-win, 44th annual Oxford 250, sponsored by Scott’s Recreation and Fastway Trailer Products, scheduled for Sunday, August 27 at 1:30 p.m. For more information please visit oxfordplains.com or call (207) 539-8865.

Unofficial Budweiser Championship Series stock car racing results from Oxford Plains Speedway; Oxford, Maine; Saturday, August 19, 2017 showing finishing position, car number, driver’s name, driver’s hometown.

Super Late Model (50 laps) 1 60 DJ Shaw, Center Conway, NH; 2 61 TJ Brackett, Buckfield; 3 47 Gave Brown, Center Conway, NH; 4 03 Scott Moore, Anson; 5 54 Ryan Deane, Winterport; 6 53 Alan Wilson, Hebron; 7 Alan Tardiff, Lyman; 8 93 Ray Christian III, Uncasville, CT; 9 2 Kyle Hewins, Leeds; 10 60 Tim Brackett, Buckfield; 11 01 Andy Saunders, Ellsworth; 12 46 Dennis Spencer, Jr., Oxford; 13 36 Ryan Robbins, Dixfield; 14 8 Calvin Rose, Jr., Turner; 15 9 JT Thurlow, Windham; 16 71 Gary Chiasson, Peru; 17 7 Glen Luce, Turner; 18 71 Gary Drew, Casco.

Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy Street Stock (30 laps) 1 77 Bryce Mains, Bridgton; 2 11 Tyler King, Livermore; 3 55 Kurt Hewins, Leeds; 4 21 Zach Bowie, Greene; 5 41 Jordan Russell, Norway; 6 1 Billy Childs, Jr., Leeds; 7 36 Rick Spaulding, Lisbon; 8 61 Matt Dufault, Turner; 9 27 Patrick Thorne, Standish; 10 35 Kristina Nadeau, Buxton; 11 09 Mark Turner, Norway; 12 97 Eric Hodgkins, Minot; 13 58 David Whittier, West Poland; 14 33 Andrew Breton, Greene; 15 42 Kim Tripp, Oxford.

Bandits (20 laps) 1 77 Rob Crepeau, Miont; 2 8 Josh Knoll, Mechanic Falls; 3 52 Chad Wills, Oxford; 4 08 Mike McKinney, Berlin, NH; 5 51 Adam Sanborn, West Paris; 6 71 Chris Foster, Lisbon; 7 95 Eric Stoddard, South Paris; 8 2 Shaun Hinkley, Oxford; 9 1 Brandon Varney, Auburn; 10 91 Jamie Heath, Waterford; 11 21 Richard Kimball, Mechanic Falls; 12 5 Jake Hall, Oxford; 13 44 Tyler Libby, Auburn; 14 24 Travis Verrill, South Paris; 15 23 Eric Parlin, Mechanic Falls; 16 3 Chachy Hall, Oxford; 17 56 Addie McDaniel, Bridgton; 18 87 Derek Cairns, Waterford; 19 04 Tyler Jalbert, Auburn; 20 55 Dean Jordan, Jay; 21 18 Brian Hiscock, Turner; 22 26 Tyler Green, Turner; 23 31 Cade Chapman, Bridgton; 24 19 Jake Dobson, Hartford; 25 00 Larry Lizotte, Poland; 26 33 Matt Hiscock, Turner.

Figure 8 (15 laps) 1 97 Eric Hodgkins, Minot; 2 4 Ky;e Kilgore, South Paris; 3 113 Tommy Tompkins, Carthage; 4 2 Dale Lawrence, Lisbon; 5 54 David Smith, South Paris; 6 07 Kyle Glover, Oxford; 7 41 Greg Durgin, South Paris; 8 40 Robert Morey, Lisbon; 9 154 Ed Smith, South Paris.

Sources: Oxford Plains Speedway PR