ABBOTTSTOWN, PA (August 19, 2017) – York, Pennsylvania’s Glenndon Forsythe held off some of the best in the business on Saturday night in the Pigeon Hills, ultimately scoring a first-ever Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions victory in front of a packed house at the “Fabulous” Lincoln Speedway. Moving into the top spot for the first time on lap two, Forsythe led 29 of the 30 circuits to score his $5,000 payday, crossing by the flagstand for the final time with Chad Kemenah and Cory Haas in tow.

“I couldn’t be happier for this team right now,” Glenndon Forsythe said in victory lane. “Tonight was Dynatech Controls Night and they had their company picnic out in the parking lot before the races. Mark, the owner of the company, was here tonight and it was his first time so I’m glad to get this done for him.”

A pair of York natives, Cory Haas and Glenndon Forsythe, led the field to green on Saturday night at the “Fabulous” Lincoln Speedway. Haas got the early jump, soon overtaken by Forsythe as the pair raced through turns one and two on the following lap. Despite a pair of cautions during the first six circuits, Forsythe was able to maintain his command and stretch his advantage to nearly two seconds during certain segments of the first 15 laps.

Forsythe reached traffic for the first time just before the halfway point of the 30-lap main event, continuing to ring the topside of the speedway with Haas following less than one second behind. Danny Dietrich soon entered the picture after charging forward from ninth on the grid. The nearby Gettysburg native moved into third on lap 16, just before caution flags reappeared on lap 17 for Arctic Cat All Star Rookie of the Year contender, Tyler Esh. Esh, who started fourth, raced his way into third by lap seven, but during his later battle with Dietrich in traffic, lost the handle and ended his night upside-down in turn one. Esh walked away unharmed.

Green flag conditions returned to the speedway once again with Forsythe immediately returning to a commanding lead, extending his advantage to nearly two seconds by lap 24 over Haas and “Double-D” Danny Dietrich. Traffic came back into play on lap 25 setting up a three-car battle between Forsythe, Haas, and Dietrich. As lapped traffic intensified, so did the battle for the lead. Forsythe continued to pound the cushion leaving the bottom open for Haas and Dietrich, soon joined by defending Arctic Cat All Star champion, Chad Kemenah.

Just as Forsythe took the white flag, caution flags appeared once again, this time setting up a green-white-checkered restart attempt. The first attempt failed as Danny Dietrich spun between turns one and two. The second green-white-checkered restart was a success for Glenndon Forsythe, holding back a final corner lunge by Chad Kemenah and Cory Haas.

“I looked up at the scoreboard at one point and saw that the ‘48’ and the ‘39’ were up there. The ‘39’ was up there the whole time, so I knew he wasn’t a slouch,” Forsythe explained. “To be honest, I was happy to see that yellow come out with just a few laps remaining. Traffic was getting intense and I was starting to fall out of the seat. But this is Lincoln; if you get going well, you’re going to hit traffic. That yellow gave me the break that I needed.”

A visit to Susquehanna Speedway near York Haven on Sunday, August 20, will conclude the Arctic Cat All Star swing through The Keystone State. Honoring the late Justin Snyder, Tony Stewart’s All Stars will take part in the Salute to the Troops program during their visit to the 4/10-mile oval, awarding a $5,000 top prize, as well as $500 to the evening’s fastest qualifier on behalf of Emory Transmissions, and $200 to the evening’s main event hard charger on behalf of Brown & Miller Racing Solutions.

Susquehanna Speedway will open pit gates at 4:30 pm on Sunday, August 20. A mandatory drivers meeting will be held at 5:45 pm, followed by hot laps at 6:15 pm, sharp. Those seeking additional news and notes should visit the speedway live on the Web at www.susquehannaspeedway.net.

Contingency Awards/Results: Lincoln Speedway- Saturday, August 19, 2017:

EMi Driver’s Meeting: 40 entries

State Water Heaters Warm-Ups: Chad Kemenah – 13.456 seconds

Lincoln Electric Fast Qualifier: Caleb Helms – 13.401 seconds

Ford Performance Heat #1: Tim Shaffer

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #2: Ryan Smith

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #3: Danny Dietrich

Daido Engine Bearings Heat #4: Chad Kemenah

JE Pistons Dash #1: Cory Haas

Kistler Racing Products Dash #2: Glenndon Forsythe

Classic Ink USA B-Main: Chad Trout

Daido Engine Bearings Main Event Winner: Glenndon Forsythe

MSD Performance Hard Charger Award: Lucas Wolfe (+12)

Outback Steakhouse A-Main 5th Place Finisher: Matt Campbell

Outback Steakhouse A-Main 10th Place Finisher: Lucas Wolfe (12th)

Outback Steakhouse A-Main 15th Place Finisher: Max Stambaugh

(Lincoln Electric, Daido Engine Bearings, MSD Performance, Outback Steakhouse: Need decal to qualify for contingency award)

Qualifying

Group (A)

1. 17-Caleb Helms, 13.401; 2. 1X-Chad Trout, 13.442; 3. 16-Matt Campbell, 13.452; 4. 49x-Tim Shaffer, 13.513; 5. 59-Jim Siegel, 13.515; 6. 87-Alan Krimes, 13.597; 7. 23-Chris Arnold, 13.627; 8. 24-Rico Abreu, 13.67; 9. 51-John Garvin, 13.99; 10. 14-Coleman Gulick, 13.991

Group (B)

1. 51R-Freddie Rahmer, 13.433; 2. 44-Trey Starks, 13.56; 3. 35-Tyler Esh, 13.596; 4. 94-Ryan Smith, 13.648; 5. 1w-Tim Wagaman, 13.667; 6. 24W-Lucas Wolfe, 13.678; 7. 39M-Anthony Macri, 13.716; 8. 1080-Jordan Mackison, 13.839; 9. 99M-Kyle Moody, 13.953; 10. 33-Brent Matus, 14.802

Group ( C )

1. 7C-Caleb Armstrong, 13.598; 2. 48-Danny Dietrich, 13.603; 3. 69-Tim Glatfelter, 13.734; 4. 39-Cory Haas, 13.899; 5. 33M-Max Stambaugh, 13.908; 6. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 14.005; 7. 3B-Randy Baughman, 14.051; 8. 8M-TJ Michael, 14.057; 9. 13-Brandon Matus, 14.098; 10. 21T-Scott Fisher, 14.151

Group (D)

1. 21-Brian Montieth, 13.592; 2. 10H-Chad Kemenah, 13.632; 3. 88-Brandon Rahmer, 13.72; 4. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe, 13.733; 5. 55K-Robbie Kendall, 13.769; 6. 5T-Tyler Ross, 13.789; 7. 74-Dwayne Gutshall, 13.939; 8. 95-Hunter Mackison, 14.086; 9. 27G-Jay Galloway Jr., 14.321; 10. 9C-Roger Campbell, 14.533

Heat #1 – Group (A) (10 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 49X-Tim Shaffer [1]; 2. 16-Matt Campbell [2]; 3. 87-Alan Krimes [6]; 4. 17-Caleb Helms [4]; 5. 24-Rico Abreu [8]; 6. 59-Jim Siegel [5]; 7. 14-Coleman Gulick [10]; 8. 1X-Chad Trout [3]; 9. 51-John Garvin [9]; 10. 23-Chris Arnold [7]

Heat #2 – Group (B) (10 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 94-Ryan Smith [1]; 2. 35-Tyler Esh [2]; 3. 44-Trey Starks [3]; 4. 1w-Tim Wagaman [5]; 5. 51R-Freddie Rahmer [4]; 6. 24W-Lucas Wolfe [6]; 7. 39M-Anthony Macri [7]; 8. 99M-Kyle Moody [9]; 9. 1080-Jordan Mackison [8]; 10. 33-Brent Matus [10]

Heat #3 – Group ( C ) (10 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 48-Danny Dietrich [3]; 2. 39-Cory Haas [1]; 3. 69-Tim Glatfelter [2]; 4. 7C-Caleb Armstrong [4]; 5. 33M-Max Stambaugh [5]; 6. 3B-Randy Baughman [7]; 7. 22-Brandon Spithaler [6]; 8. 21T-Scott Fisher [10]; 9. 8M-TJ Michael [8]; 10. 13-Brandon Matus [9]

Heat #4 – Group (D) (10 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 10H-Chad Kemenah [3]; 2. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe [1]; 3. 21-Brian Montieth [4]; 4. 88-Brandon Rahmer [2]; 5. 55K-Robbie Kendall [5]; 6. 5T-Tyler Ross [6]; 7. 95-Hunter Mackison [8]; 8. 74-Dwayne Gutshall [7]; 9. 9C-Roger Campbell [10]; 10. 27G-Jay Galloway Jr. [9]

Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 39-Cory Haas [1]; 2. 10H-Chad Kemenah [2]; 3. 94-Ryan Smith [3]; 4. 49X-Tim Shaffer [4]; 5. 48-Danny Dietrich [5]

Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe [1]; 2. 35-Tyler Esh [3]; 3. 16-Matt Campbell [5]; 4. 17-Caleb Helms [4]; 5. 51R-Freddie Rahmer [2]

B-Main (12 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 1X-Chad Trout [1]; 2. 39M-Anthony Macri [4]; 3. 24W-Lucas Wolfe [3]; 4. 99M-Kyle Moody [8]; 5. 14-Coleman Gulick [10]; 6. 74-Dwayne Gutshall [7]; 7. 21T-Scott Fisher [16]; 8. 8M-TJ Michael [13]; 9. 51-John Garvin [9]; 10. 3B-Randy Baughman [12]; 11. 27G-Jay Galloway Jr. [17]; 12. 13-Brandon Matus [15]; 13. 22-Brandon Spithaler [11]; 14. 9C-Roger Campbell [18]; 15. 95-Hunter Mackison [14]; 16. 33-Brent Matus [19]; 17. 1080-Jordan Mackison [6]; 18. 5T-Tyler Ross [5]; 19. 23-Chris Arnold [2]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe [2]; 2. 10H-Chad Kemenah [3]; 3. 39-Cory Haas [1]; 4. 51R-Freddie Rahmer [10]; 5. 16-Matt Campbell [6]; 6. 87-Alan Krimes [13]; 7. 49X-Tim Shaffer [7]; 8. 55K-Robbie Kendall [18]; 9. 21-Brian Montieth [12]; 10. 39M-Anthony Macri [21]; 11. 69-Tim Glatfelter [14]; 12. 24W-Lucas Wolfe [24]; 13. 14-Coleman Gulick [22]; 14. 94-Ryan Smith [5]; 15. 33M-Max Stambaugh [19]; 16. 99M-Kyle Moody [23]; 17. 21T-Scott Fisher [26]; 18. 44-Trey Starks [11]; 19. 1X-Chad Trout [20]; 20. 48-Danny Dietrich [9]; 21. 17-Caleb Helms [8]; 22. 1w-Tim Wagaman [16]; 23. 35-Tyler Esh [4]; 24. 95-Hunter Mackison [25]; 25. 88-Brandon Rahmer [17]; 26. 7C-Caleb Armstrong [15] Lap Leaders: Cory Haas [1]; Glenndon Forsythe [2-30]

**Rico Abreu and Jim Siegel disqualified after heat race competition due to deliberate contact**

Current Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions Standings (August 19, 2017):

1. Chad Kemenah – 4664

2. Ryan Smith – 4350

3. Caleb Armstrong – 4218

4. Max Stambaugh – 3910

5. Caleb Helms – 3766

6. T.J. Michael – 3651

7. Brandon Spithaler – 3647

8. Tyler Esh – 3557

9. Brandon Matus – 3432

10. John Garvin – 3352

Sources: Tyler Altmeyer/Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions

Dan / SprintFun Photo Credit