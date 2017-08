WEST FARGO, ND – August 19, 2017 – Jason Johnson started on the outside of the front row, took command down the backstretch on the opening circuit and never looked back to score his third win of the season Saturday at Red River Valley Speedway. Johnson survived heavy traffic and multiple restarts to pick up the popular victory. Australian Kerry Madsen and Shane Stewart completed the podium.

Johnson got the jump on pole-sitter Kraig Kinser and established a healthy advantage before a caution for a slowing Jamie Veal on lap four. On the ensuing restart, Dominic Scelzi and Brent Marks took a wild ride on the front stretch. Both drivers were uninjured in the accident.

Stewart got underneath Kraig Kinser for second and began chasing down Johnson as lapped traffic intensified. Kerry Madsen began his charge on the bottom of the racing surface as he surged by both Kinser and Thomas Kennedy to move into third.

Johnson battled with the slower car of David Gravel, allowing Stewart and Madsen to close in. Once Johnson cleared Gravel, he re-extended his lead and drove away from the field for the victory.

“My guys never give up. During the ‘Month of Money’, the tracks got a little slick and we struggled a bit. But this is my type of race track. Cowboy up,” an elated Johnson said upon climbing out of his Priority Aviation, Mesilla Valley Transportation backed No. 41.

“With the World of Outlaws, these guys are so tough night in and night out, to win one of these races speaks magnitudes about this team,” Johnson reiterated.

Kerry Madsen praised his team once again after landing on the podium for the second consecutive night. “It was a fun race, bouncing around and driving hard,” the hard-nosed Australian said.

Shane Stewart, who is now the new track record holder at the Red River Valley Speedway, came home third after grappling with pesky lapped traffic. “Quick time, which I’m usually not, a new track record, which is cool, and a podium finish. We’ll just carry this on to tomorrow and hopefully keep the momentum going,” the Bixby, OK native said following his strong, consistent evening.

Kinser and Donny Schatz completed the top five. Tim Kaeding was the KSE Hard Charger. Clyde Knipp scored his first career top-ten with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series with a 9th place finish.