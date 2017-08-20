Kyle Jones of Kennedale, TX has been proclaimed the champion of the abbreviated USAC Speed2 Gulf Coast Midget Championships for 2017 after the final three scheduled races were removed from the calendar. Saturday’s race at Superbowl Speedway in Greenville, Texas and subsequent races August 26 and September 16 at 281 Speedway in Stephenville, Texas have been cancelled.

USAC SPEED2 GULF COAST MIDGET CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES RACE RESULTS: August 19, 2017 – Greenville, Texas – Superbowl Speedway

RACES CANCELLED



NEXT USAC SPEED2 GULF COAST MIDGET CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: August 26 – Stephenville, TX – 281 Speedway – “Cancelled”

September 16 race at Stephenville, TX is also cancelled.

Series is now concluded.

Sources: USAC PR