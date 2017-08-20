« Medical Update on Driver Ryan Hunter-Reay
Montpelier USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Results »

Jones Gulf Coast Champ After 3 Cancellations

Published by
mod134
August 20, 2017 in 281 Speedway and USAC Speed2 Gulf Coast Midget Series. Closed

Kyle Jones of Kennedale, TX has been proclaimed the champion of the abbreviated USAC Speed2 Gulf Coast Midget Championships for 2017 after the final three scheduled races were removed from the calendar. Saturday’s race at Superbowl Speedway in Greenville, Texas and subsequent races August 26 and September 16 at 281 Speedway in Stephenville, Texas have been cancelled.

USAC SPEED2 GULF COAST MIDGET CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES RACE RESULTS: August 19, 2017 – Greenville, Texas – Superbowl Speedway

RACES CANCELLED

—————————-
NEXT USAC SPEED2 GULF COAST MIDGET CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: August 26 – Stephenville, TX – 281 Speedway – “Cancelled”

September 16 race at Stephenville, TX is also cancelled.

Series is now concluded.

Sources: USAC PR



racecarbanner









YankeeRacer.com

Promote Your Page Too
August 2017
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Archives