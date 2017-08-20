CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (August 19, 2017) Win No. 5 on the season with the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region, Ray Allen Kulhanek further padded his point’s lead with a win at South Texas Speedway on Saturday night.

Taking off from fourth, the lead was initially in the hands of John Pate. Pacing the first four laps around the quarter-mile oval, Kulhanek assumed the point from the No. 36 with every lap from there on under the command of the No. 21t.

Caution on Lap 7 for debris, and another on Lap 22 for the spun No. 17g of Casey Burkham, it was not enough to allow anyone the advantage over Kulhanek.

Coming from eighth, Tommy Bryant finished second with John Pate ending up third. Caleb Martin and Zane Lawrence made the top-five with Dustin Gates, Casey Burkham, Cody Stacy, Junior Jenkins, and Bruce Griffith, Jr. completing the top-ten.

Next for the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region is the 2017 season championship at Battleground Speedway in Highlands, Texas. The event is being promoted by Bruce Griffith, Jr. on Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3.

Race Results:

ASCS Gulf South Region

South Texas Speedway – Corpus Christi, Texas

Saturday, August 19, 2017

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 21T-Ray Allen Kulhanek, [3]; 2. 51-Caleb Martin, [2]; 3. 28-Tommy Bryant, [5]; 4. 36-John Pate, [4]; 5. 23-Junior Jenkins, [6]; 6. 2-Dustyn Welch, [1]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 76-Zane Lawrence, [2]; 2. 6-Dustin Gates, [5]; 3. 17G-Casey Burkham, [3]; 4. 48-Cody Stacy, [4]; 5. 17-Bruce Griffith Jr, [6]; 6. 72-David Bauser, [1]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 21T-Ray Allen Kulhanek, [4]; 2. 28-Tommy Bryant, [8]; 3. 36-John Pate, [1]; 4. 51-Caleb Martin, [6]; 5. 76-Zane Lawrence, [7]; 6. 6-Dustin Gates, [3]; 7. 17G-Casey Burkham, [2]; 8. 48-Cody Stacy, [5]; 9. 23-Junior Jenkins, [9]; 10. 17-Bruce Griffith Jr, [10]; 11. 2-Dustyn Welch, [12]; 12. 72-David Bauser, [11]

