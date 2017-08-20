For the fifth this season the Legion Speedway fell victim to rain. Heavy rain Friday morning saturated the grounds and with more rain in the forecast racing was not feasible.

This week, Friday, August 25th, all the cars and stars of the O’Reilly Auto Parts Twilight Racing Challenge will be in action featuring the Peanut’s Auto Sportsman Modifieds, Homestead Creations Sportsman Late Models and the Rand’s Hardware Outlaw Mini Stocks. Also in competition this week will be the Granite State Mini Sprints and the Wingless Auto Club.

The Legion Speedway is located on Route 25 at the Wentworth/Rumney NH Town line with racing every Friday Night at 7:00 PM. For more information please visit the tracks Website, www.LegionSpeedway.com.

Sources: Legion Speedway PR