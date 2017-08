LONG POND, Pennsylvania (Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017) РAndretti Autosport driver Ryan Hunter-Reay was re-evaluated by INDYCAR Medical Director Dr. Geoffrey Billows this morning after sustaining injuries to his left knee and hip Saturday following a crash in ABC Supply 500 qualifying. Hunter-Reay has been cleared to drive.

Sources: Curt Cavin/Verizon IndyCar Series PR