Bedwell’s Last Lap Pass Nets Montpelier Victory!

Montpelier, IN……..Corey Bedwell of Bluffton, Ind. got by Aaron Leffel on the final lap to win Saturday night’s 20-lap USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget race at Montpelier Motor Speedway. Bedwell led the first three laps, then Leffel led the next 16. Leffel took second at the finish ahead of Stratton Briggs, Cory Guingrich and Tom Hessel.

USAC SPEED2 MIDWEST THUNDER “MIDGET RACE RESULTS: August 19, 2017 – Montpelier, Indiana – Montpelier Motor Speedway

FEATURE: (20 laps) 1. Corey Bedwell (#11 Bedwell), 2. Aaron Leffel (#11L Taylor), 3. Stratton Briggs (#71 Briggs), 4. Cory Guingrich (#11G Guingrich), 5. Tom Hessel (#7T Hessel), 6. Tommy Bigelow (#2B Bigelow), 7. Chuck Taylor (11T Taylor), 8. Mike Hessel (#tM Hessel), 9. Jim Jones (#97 Jones), 10. John Heydenreich (#41 Saxton). NT



—————————-

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-3 Bedwell, Laps 4-19 Leffel, Lap 20 Bedwell.

NEW USAC SPEED2 MIDWEST THUNDER STANDINGS: 1-Leffel-594, 2-Briggs-544, 3-Bedwell-470, 4-Korbyn Hayslett-421, 5-Jones-324, 6-Alex Watson-276, 7-Taylor-260, 8-Bigelow-254, 9-Nick Corea-248, 10-Guingrich-216.

NEXT USAC SPEED2 MIDWEST THUNDER MIDGET RACE: September 9 – Montpelier (IN) Motor Speedway – “Family Night”