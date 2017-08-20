Rained Out Features Rescheduled for August 26th and September 2nd

BECHTELSVILLE, PA. August 20, 2017 . . . Wayne Pfeil won his second 20-lap BRC NASCAR Late Model Feature of the season on Saturday night at Grandview Speedway by holding off the challenges of runner-up Steve Todorow in the activities sponsored by Hatfield Quality Meats.

Dominique Deglas won the 15-lap Blast From The Past Vintage Class feature while Brett Peters was the victor in the 15-lap Vintage Modified Division feature.

Before the sportsman consolation race, the 358 T.P. Trailers 30-lap NASCAR Modified feature and the 25-lap NASCAR Sportsman feature could be completed, rain postponed the conclusion of the show. This is the eighth event of the season impacted by rain.

Saturday, August 26 the show will start at 7:30 p.m. with the Sportsman consi, the 25-lap Sportsman feature and a complete triple header event topped off with a Late Model, Modified and Sportsman qualifying events and features. All will be part of the BRC Superior Products with Late Models topping the show with a 30-lap feature. Thousands of dollars in product and merchandise awards will be available to Late Model racers displaying BRC decals on both sides of their race car.

The 30-lap rained out Modified feature will kick off the September 2 show followed by qualifying events and features for the Late Models, Modifieds, and Sportsman.

In the 20-lap BRC NASCAR Late Model feature Kyle Merkel led four laps before Pfeil made an outside pass to become the new leader on the fifth circuit.

A second turn spin by Shawn Horning brought out the yellow on the sixth lap. Before action resumed, Merkel went pit side with mechanical problems. Pfeil maintained the lead on the restart with Todorow, Bryon Sipe, Chuck Schutz and Steve Wilson in tow.

Todorow made several runs on Pfeil, who developed a bad push in the turns, but couldn’t make the pass to overtake first.

Pfeil managed to keep the competition behind despite his handling issues and pulled into Victory Lane for his 11th career win trailed by Todorow, Sipe, Schutz and Wilson.

In the Vintage feature Deglas passed leader bobby Hall on the sixth lap and went on to claim the win followed by Andy Cassel, Hall, Bill Gerhart and Rick Mutter.

Todd Lapp set the pace in the Modified Vintage feature for four laps until Peters got past him and went on to claim the win followed by Randy Bailey, Doug Stepanchuk, Ron Myers and Mike Kelly.

Modified heat winners were Brett Kressley, Steve Swinehart and Clay Butler. Mike Mahaney won the consi.

Heat winners in the Sportsman were Andrew Kreis, Jack Butler and Steve Young.

RACE RESULTS

BRC NASCAR Late Model Feature (20-Laps): 1. Wayne Pfeil, 2. Steve Todorow, 3. Bryon Sipe, 4. Chuck Schutz, 5. Steve Wilson, 6. Lou Egrie Sr., 7. Jordan Knepp, 8. Shawn Horning, 9. Dirk Rimrott, 10. Kyle Merkel, 11. Dan Hoffman, 12. Blaine Emery, 13. Andy Cassel, 14. Damon Neff.

Vintage Feature (15-Laps): 1. Dominique Deglas, 2. Andy Cassel, 3. Bobby Hall, 4. Bill Gerhart, 5. Rick Mutter, 6. Tom Orth, 7. Jack Reifsnyder, 8. Curt Neiman, 9. Rich Decker, 10. Dave smith, 11. Gene Garman, 12. Bernie Phillips, 13. Wyatt Jacobus Sr., DNS: Chris Ried.

Vintage Modified Feature (15 Laps): 1. Brett Peters, 2. Randy Bailey, 3. Doug Stepanchuk, 4. Ron Myers, 5. Mike Kelly, 6. Todd Lapp, 7. Dominique Deglas, 8. Bobby Hall, 9. Jamie Undercoffler, 10. Gene Garman, DNS: Rich Decker.

COMING EVENTS: Saturday, August 26, 7:30 p.m. BRC NIGHT with 30 lap feature for Late Models plus TP Trailers 358 Modifieds and regular Sportsman feature plus Sportsman consolation and feature rained out on August 19th.

Saturday, September 2, 7:30 p.m. TP Trailers 358 Modifieds, BRC Late Models, Sportsman and Blast from the Past Vintage Racers plus Modified feature rained out on August 19th.

Saturday, September 9, 7:30 p.m. WNPV Radio Champion’s Night (final point races), TP Trailers 358 Modifieds, BRC Late Models and Sportsman.

Friday, September 15, 7:00 p.m. Sportsman stock cars and Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series plus Modified practice. $12 for adults and $5 for youngsters 6 through 11. Under 6 admitted free. This event has not rain date.

Saturday, September 16, 7:00 p.m. 47th Annual Freedom 76 Modified Classic in honor of Bruce Rogers, $30,000 to win. Rain date September 23- Advance adult tickets are $35 at the track and $40 on race day. Youngsters 6 thru 11 pay $10 and kids under 6 are admitted free. Rain date is September 23.

Sources: Vicki Gehris/Ernie Saxton Communications, Inc.