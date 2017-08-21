Concord, North Carolina (August 21, 2017) – Veteran driver Tom Hessert returned to the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards making just his third season start during Sunday’s Herr’s Potato Chip 100 on the Springfield dirt mile.

Hessert, winner of last season’s ARCA dirt race at the DuQuoin Magic Mile had his sights set on a repeat performance. Showing no signs of rust the six-time series winner qualified fourth behind the wheel of his No.25 Musselman’s Big Cup Apple Sauce Toyota.

Maintaining solid track position and playing pit strategy Hessert would be among a small group of cars pitting early during the second caution of the day for tires and fuel. Hoping to use pit strategy in his favor Hessert would drive his Musselman’s backed Toyota inside the top-5 with less than 40 laps remaining in Sunday’s main event.

Hessert’s good fortunes wouldn’t last as he was forced to bring his machine down pit road under green flag conditions with just 34-laps remaining. With the hood up Hessert’s crew went to work to diagnose and remedy the issue. Hessert would return to the track several laps down and salvage his day with a 14th place finish.

“It was a tough day – the car was getting better as the race went on and we made it into the top-five before suspension issues put us several laps down late,” said Hessert. “It felt good to be back at the track – but obviously it wasn’t the day or finish we were hoping for. We’ve got two more starts to make some noise – I’ll be back in the Musselman’s Big Cup Apple Sauce Toyota at DuQuoin and Salem Speedway to try it again.”

Hessert will return to action Labor Day weekend to defend last season’s victory at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds Magic Mile and again at Salem Speedway on September 9 – Hessert is also a three-time winner at Salem.

ABOUT MUSSELMAN’S APPLE SAUCE

A family tradition, deeply rooted in quality.

Musselman’s BIG CUP satisfies appetites of teens and adults with active lifestyles, while Musselman’s Squeezables is the healthy snack Mom can provide to her children who are on-the-go.

Musselman’s was founded in Biglerville, PA, in 1907 by Christian and Emma Musselman. The original plants in Biglerville and Gardners, PA, provided much needed canned goods for the servicemen during WWI including corn, tomatoes, and of course apples. They focused on the processing of the abundant local fruit in the area, producing apple sauce, apple juice, and their now-famous Musselman’s Apple Butter.

In 1984 the C. H. Musselman Company was purchased by a cooperative of local fruit growers (Knouse Foods, Inc.). The Musselman’s name, which reflects quality, tradition and value was preserved and remains a thriving brand today under the ownership of the growers who still tend to their fruit orchards. Knouse Foods, Inc., established as a growers’ co-op in 1949, has a long history of providing outstanding fruit products. They believe making healthy, delicious fruit products is more than just a job; it’s a way of life. And that’s why the growers who have spent their entire lives nurturing their orchards and harvesting their fruit also own the company. That pride and care are the key ingredients that make Knouse fruit products the very best.

For more information visit www.Musselmans.com.

ABOUT VENTURINI MOTORSPORTS:

Venturini Motorsports (VMS), fielding cars for over 30-years in the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards, is one of the premier NASCAR driver development programs in the country. Multiple team championships and consistent on-track success, VMS has evolved into one of the most recognizable names in motorsports. Since 2007, VMS has assisted in the career development of notable NASCAR drivers such as Joey Logano, Erik Jones, William Byron, Justin Allgaier, Alex Bowman, Christopher Bell, Noah Gragson, Ryan Blaney, Brennan Poole, Daniel Suarez, and Brandon Jones. Over the years the Venturini name has become synonymous with modern-day racing in America. In 2012, the Venturini family was inducted into the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame (www.NIASHF.org) and now find themselves enshrined with such sports icons as Joe DiMaggio, Mario Andretti, Vince Lombardi, Tommy Lasorda and Rocky Marciano.

Sources: Tommy Venturini/Venturini Motorsports PR