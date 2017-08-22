Inside Line Promotions – WEST HAVEN, Vt. (Aug. 22, 2017) – Evan Hallstrom is eyeing his first victory at Devil’s Bowl Speedway this Saturday when he and the Hallstrom Motorsports team will return to action.

Hallstrom has been a contender to reach Victory Lane at the track as he earned his second podium finish at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Aug. 12 during his most recent race. Hallstrom took advantage of additional testing prior to his fifth race of the season.

“Although I’m getting more and more comfortable behind the wheel, we still wanted to get some more testing in to run good laps consistently and improve my driving ability,” he said. “We encountered a brake issue in practice, but luckily were able to get that fixed before the racing began.”

Hallstrom finished fifth in his heat race after he started on the inside of the second row. He then lined up third for the feature.

Hallstrom battled inside the top five throughout the race before closing with a third-place finish.

“We had kind of fell back early on in the race, but were able to make up the ground we lost and still have a pretty good finish,” he said.

Hallstrom has finished in the top 10 during every race this season.

Aug. 12 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway in West Haven, Vt. – Heat race: 5 (3); Feature: 3 (3).

5 races, 0 wins, 2 top fives, 5 top 10s, 5 top 15s, 5 top 20s

Saturday at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in West Haven, Vt.

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Vermont Safety Alliance

The Vermont Highway Safety Alliance is a network of like-minded private and public organizations working together to collect, share and use data to develop highway safety strategies integrating: road engineering and infrastructure; law enforcement and emergency medical services; and education and outreach.

“Just like the Governer’s Highway Safety Program, we’re happy to have the Vermont Safety Alliance onboard with us this season as well,” Hallstrom said. “Seatbelt safety and highway safety are very important and we’re excited that we can be a part of raising awareness for it.”

Hallstrom Motorsports would also like to thank Hallstrom Excavating, Vermont Governor’s Highway Safety Program, Butler MacMaster, TriStar Racewear, AR Bodies, Swift Springs, Scotty B’s Trucking, Depot Square Pizzeria, The Joie of Seating, Design Engineering, Inc., and Classic Ventures for their continued support.

