August 22, 2017

St. Johns, PA (8/22/2017)- It’s been in the works for months and finally, Evergreen Raceway is proud to announce the upcoming “Sleepy Street Stock Shootout 75”, which is slated for Sunday, September 17. The show itself will be part of the New York Super Stocks Series (NYSSS) and the 75-lap feature winner will pocket a cool $1,500 prize. Thanks to Dale Shoemaker and his long list of race sponsors, the pay scale throughout the field is very solid and pays $150 green flag money. Lap money that was also sponsored will be distributed throughout the field on every lap.

The non-points Evergreen event is also non-points for the NYSSS. However, the entire event, including tire rules, will be run in accordance to the NYSSS rulebook. Evergreen Street Stocks are allowed to compete with their current engine rules and only 150 LBS needs to be added to make the minimum NYSSS weight requirement.

Drivers that plan to compete are being asked to call Chris at (585) 727-1354 after 6:30 PM or email him at cvogler51@gmail.com to reserve NYSSS tires. The entire NYSSS rulebook can be viewed by visiting www.bobbylipparacing.com. Along with a pre-tech inspection checklist, the full payout will be listed on the Evergreen Raceway website within days.

The Himmer Graphics Late Models, Evan’s Roadhouse Four Cylinders, Legends, and Bandoleros are also on the card for the afternoon.

The pit gates will swing open for the event at 10:30 AM. Practice will kick off at 12:30 PM and racing will begin at 2 PM. The grandstands will open at noon. Grandstand admission for each event is just $12. Pit admission is $35.

Evergreen Raceway would like to thank all of the terrific event sponsors for their support of this huge event. They include Byra’s Fence, Eagle Alignment, Raggie Construction, Banashefski Truck & Auto, McGlynn’s Auto Exchange, Oltra Motorsports, Steve’s Auto Body, DC Automotive, Strenfel Taxidermy, Pollack Towing, Petroski Notary, JJ Bankos, Ed Spencer & Sons Auto Parts, JnF Construction, Banashefski Electric Construction, Auto Trax, Sites Trucking, Pocono Transcrete, R Bar, One Stop Auto, Tito Juice, Wheel’s Bar & Grill, Pine Run, Danko Gas,

National Auto Sales, Bens, JB Post, R-K Auto, Himmer Graphics, Kyle Williams Photography, Mike Ventura and Electric Frog Designs.

Evergreen Raceway is located minutes from Hazleton, PA, in between routes 93 and 309. For more information regarding Evergreen Raceway, including the entire season schedule, directions, and divisional payouts, please visit www.evergreenracewaypark.com and don’t forget to like their Facebook page as well.

Evergreen Raceway is proud to be associated with Fairway Motors, Harry’s U Pull It, Penn’s Peak Radio, Sponenberg’s Exhaust, Wheel’s Bar & Grill, CK Auto Service & Race Fab, Himmer Graphics, Evan’s Roadhouse, Bob’s Subs, American Rental Equipment, Barbush Automotive, Valve Tech Sales, Penn’s Peak, Printers Edge & RockAuto.com.

Promoters: Jason Makarewicz & Gene Ostrowski

Competition Director: Jeff Owler

Sources: Gene Ostrowski/Evergreen Raceway PR