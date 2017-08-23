Stafford Springs, CT — This Friday, August 25th Back 2 SK®ool Blitz program at Stafford Speedway will feature the best short track racing in New England and also a program filled with fun and games for kids. Even though summer is winding down and school is just around the corner there is still plenty of action at Stafford Speedway.

As part of the Back 2 SK®ool Blitz program, all kids 14 & under wearing a team shirt or jersey this Friday night will receive a free general admission ticket when accompanied by an adult. Upon entrance every kid will receive a K&N drawstring bag and a raffle ticket. The raffle ticket can be presented at the Kids Zone tent for a spin of the prize wheel. Every spin wins a prize, thanks to Wild Thing Karts. The winning continues by entering the bike raffle presented by Big Haus USA Racing Products, Casagrande Builders and Stafford Speedway. Not just one but 3 bikes will be raffled.

In addition to the bike raffles and prizes, there will be a variety of games such as Cornhole, Ladder Toss, Lawn Tic Tac Toe, Lawn Twister, Chalk Art and Hula Hoops. Drivers will be visiting the Kids Zone throughout the night trying their skills off the track.

As part of this Friday night’s feature action, Stafford’s five NASCAR Whelen All-American Series divisions will be joined by the Junior Outlaws from the Monday Night Wild Thing Karts ranks. Tickets for the Back 2 SK®ool Blitz program are on sale now and are priced at $17.50 for adult general admission tickets, $5.00 for children ages 6-14, and children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge when accompanied by an adult. All kids 14 & under wearing a team shirt or jersey will be admitted free (general admission). Reserved seat tickets are $20.00 for all ages. All ticket prices include 10% CT Admission Tax. Stafford Motor Speedway offers plenty of free parking along with overnight parking available for self contained Recreational Vehicles.

For more information, contact the Stafford Motor Speedway track office at 860-684-2783 or visit us on the web at www.staffordspeedway.com.

Sources: Scott Running/Stafford Speedway PR