At the same time early entries open, the list for early parking will also open.

While the first loads of clay won’t hit the floor of the River Spirit Expo Center for nearly three months, early entries for the Mecca of Micros will open on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 and runs through Wednesday . December 6, 2017 at $100 per entry. Following that, the entry price goes to $120 and closes on Tuesday, December 19 . Following that, any new entries must be turned in on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 during move-in.

TULSA, Okla. ( September 6, 2017 ) Calls are already starting to roll in as teams make their plans for Tulsa and the 33rd annual Speedway Motors Tulsa Shootout, happening Thursday, December 28, 2017 through Sunday, December 31, 2017 .

Teams who were on the list for the 2017 Shootout will have first option to renew their spots and must do so by November 30, 2017 . After that, remaining spots will be made available. Early parking does not guarantee that a team can bring their trailer into the River Spirit Expo Center. For trailers that are brought in, there must be two cars per every 10 feet of trailer.

The opening day of racing on Thursday, December 28 will start at 9:00 A.M. with Practice for classes, followed by Heat Races that evening. Start time is tentative for 5:00 P.M. and can change depending on how long it takes to run all teams through their hot lap sessions.

The 33rd edition of the Speedway Motors Tulsa Shootout will see an adjustment to the class lineup with the 1,200cc Non-Wing Mini Sprints removed from the lineup. Winged Mini Sprints will remain. Other classes of competition include A-Class (Wing, Non-Wing, and Restricted), Outlaw (Wing and Non-Wing) ECOtec Midgets, and Junior Sprints for a total of eight divisions.

Official class rules are posted at http://www.tulsashootout.com . Any questions regarding the rules must be directed to Matt Ward, who is the director of competition for the Speedway Motors Tulsa Shootout. Contact for Matt include Cell Phone at (918) 995-1650 or the office at (918) 838-3777

More information on the event will be released as the event draws closer. All official rules, event information, and dates are online at http://www.tulsashootout.com

Quick Event Reference:

Event: 33rd annual Speedway Motors Tulsa Shootout

Where: Tulsa Expo Raceway – Tulsa, Okla.

Discounted Early Entry ($100 per class entered): Sept. 26, 2017 – Dec. 6, 2017

Late Early Entry ($120 per class entered): Dec. 7, 2017 – Dec. 19, 2017

Entries can be paid by Cash, Master Card, or Visa. No personal checks are accepted without prior approval. Entry includes Sunday Pit Pass.

Mail Entries To: Tulsa Shootout 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Fax Entries To: (Attn: Ashleigh Ward or Terry Mattox)

Call Entries To: (Attn: Ashleigh Ward or Terry Mattox)

Enter Online At: (Starting September 26, 2017 ) Tulsa Shootout 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112 (918) 836-5517 (Attn: Ashleigh Ward or Terry Mattox) (918) 838-3777 (Attn: Ashleigh Ward or Terry Mattox) http://www.tulsashootout.com (Starting

Entries will NOT be accepted via social media.*

**Rules for the represented classes can be found at http://www.tulsashootout.com/classes/default.aspx . For any clarification on rules, contact Matt Ward at 918-995-1650 or 918-838-3777

====================================

Speedway Motors is the title sponsor of the Tulsa Shootout. Founded in 1952 by “Speedy” Bill Smith – a racer and street rodder himself – Speedway Motors has grown from a one-man operation to become the world’s largest manufacturer, distributor and retailer of street rod and racing products. Our industry-leading fast delivery is the result of same-day shipping from our state-of-the-art, centrally located 500,000 sq. ft. headquarters. Speedway Motors size offers customers unmatched product selection and low pricing, while our excellent technical support and customer service have made us a recognized leader in the rodding and racing industries. Find out more at www.speedwaymotors.com