KKR teammates Pittman and Sweet complete podium

LEBANON, OR – September 6, 2017 – Jason Johnson took the lead from Daryn Pittman on lap 15 in heavy traffic and never looked back. Just two laps earlier Pittman snuck under race-long leader Shane Stewart, who succumbed to a flat tire later in the race. Pittman settled for second with his Kasey Kahne Racing teammate, Brad Sweet coming home third to complete the podium at Willamette Speedway.

LEBANON, OR – September 6, 2017 – Jason Johnson took the lead from Daryn Pittman on lap 15 in heavy traffic and never looked back. Just two laps earlier Pittman snuck under race-long leader Shane Stewart, who succumbed to a flat tire later in the race. Pittman settled for second with his Kasey Kahne Racing teammate, Brad Sweet coming home third to complete the podium at Willamette Speedway.

Heading into tonight’s action, Shane Stewart and Daryn Pittman had collectively won the last five World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Features and it looked early on as if though one of them would claim the victory again. Stewart won the Craftsman Club Dash and led the first 12 laps in search for his second consecutive victory. Stewart navigated the top of the 3/10th mile oval masterfully and looked strong. Pittman began making the bottom work in second and closed in as lapped traffic thickened.

Pittman got underneath Stewart in turn three and led for two laps before getting hung up behind lapped traffic allowing both Stewart and Jason Johnson to close in. The three drivers waged war for the top spot with Johnson taking the position coming to the line on the 15th circuit.