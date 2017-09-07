The Great Outdoors RV 150 to be run Saturday, Oct. 7 at Oswego Speedway

CONCORD, NC – Sept. 7, 2017 – DIRTcar Racing is pleased to welcome The Great Outdoors RV Superstore of Central NY as title sponsor of the 46th annual NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week 358 Modified championship feature at Oswego Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 7, now called The Great Outdoors RV 150.

The Great Outdoors has provided CNY with their recreational needs for 29years with locations in Fulton, Brewerton and in the Fingerlakes Mall next to Bass Pro. The Great Outdoors RV Superstore is CNY’s premier and most complete RV dealership, offering over 15 of America’s most popular brands of RVs from top manufacturers like Keystone, Forest River and Gulfstream.

“NAPA Super DIRT Week is synonymous with camping and great racing,” said Bill Clark, President of The Great Outdoors RV Superstore. “We’re excited to be a part of Racing’s Biggest Party, sponsoring the 358 Modified championship. We have the largest selection of RVs in the area, we take pride in our quality service and customer satisfaction, so I hope that DIRTcar Racing fans take advantage of our close proximity and come check out what we have to offer.”



The 358 Modifieds first take to the 5/8th-mile Oswego Speedway on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 3 p.m. during opening rounds of practice.

Thursday’s qualifying session, scheduled to start shortly after 1 p.m., will set the first six positions of the The Great Outdoors RV 150. Friday Night’s Twin 25s will set the next 24 positions for the 358 Modifieds. The Last Chance Showdown will roll off Saturday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m., with The Great Outdoors RV 150 scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

NAPA Super DIRT Week returns to Oswego Speedway for its second year. The “Steel Palace” – a 0.625-mile, asphalt oval – will be transformed into the “Clay Palace” by nearly 600 truckloads of clay. The week will kick off with early parking for campers on Sunday, Oct. 1. Early Bird tech inspection for all classes and competitors starts on Monday, Oct. 2. On-track activities will begin shortly after the procession of cars through the streets of Oswego on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at roughly 12 p.m.

Tickets and camping spots for the 46th annual NAPA Super DIRT Week are available by calling 844-DIRT-TIX or by visiting SuperDIRTWeekOnline.com. Stay tuned to the DIRTcar Racing website as well as Super DIRT Week’s social media channel’s Facebook and Twitter for additional information regarding NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week.

For more information, visit SuperDIRTWeekOnline.com.

NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week – Oswego is brought to fans by many important sponsors and partners, including: NAPA Auto Parts, I Love New York Other Super DIRT Week sponsors include: A-Verdi, Bart Contracting Inc, Beyea Headers, Bibbens Sales & Service, Camping World, Chevy Performance, CNY Golf Carts, Fast Shafts, Fluidampr, Fox Shocks, Gypsum Express, Integra Racing Shocks, PAC Racing Springs, Tracey Road Equipment, Wrisco Aluminum. is brought to fans by many important sponsors and partners, including: NAPA Auto Parts, I Love New York Other Super DIRT Week sponsors include: A-Verdi, Bart Contracting Inc, Beyea Headers, Bibbens Sales & Service, Camping World, Chevy Performance, CNY Golf Carts, Fast Shafts, Fluidampr, Fox Shocks, Gypsum Express, Integra Racing Shocks, PAC Racing Springs, Tracey Road Equipment, Wrisco Aluminum.

Super DIRTcar Series sponsors: ASI, Bilstein, Comp Cams, Edelbrock, Impact Race Products, JE Pistons, JRi Shocks, KSE, MSD, Superflow, Wrisco Aluminum. DIRTcar sponsors: Chevy Performance, Hoosier Racing Tire, Impact Race Products, Intercomp, Racing Electronics, TNT Rescue, VP Racing Fuel. DIRTcar HP sponsors: Comp Cams, Edelbrock, JE Pistons, MSD, Superflow, VP Racing Fuel. 358 Modified sponsors: Beyea Headers, Bicknell, Fox Shocks, MSD, Schoenfeld Headers Sportsman Modified sponsors: Beyea Headers, Fox Shocks, Schoenfeld Headers. BB Modified sponsors: Cometic Gasket, Dig Safely NY, Fox Shocks, Schoenfeld Headers.

FOLLOW SUPER DIRT WEEK:

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

View our videos on YouTube

Sources: Colby Gorniewicz/NAPA Super DIRT Week PR