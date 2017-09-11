FREMONT, Ohio – A lot of money will be on the line for the 10th Annual Jim and Joanne Ford Classic at Fremont Speedway Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15 and 16. And, it’s not all in the feature events!

“The combined purses for the weekend total over $80,000. It’s our way of saying thanks to the teams for supporting us all year. It puts the money in the hands of the teams and the fans get a great show at an affordable price,” said Rich Farmer, Fremont Speedway Promoter.

Friday, Sept. 15 will feature the championship night for the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series presented by Ohio Logistics. The Ohio Sprint Car Series presented by Ohio Heating will also make the trek northward to compete against the FAST teams with the feature paying $5,000 to win; $1,000 for 10th place; and $500 to start the A-main.



Going into championship night DJ Foos holds a commanding 97 point lead over Chris Andrews. Essentially if Foos takes the green flag he will become the 2017 FAST champion. This would mark the first time in the nine year history of the FAST series that a driver has won both the 410 and 305 FAST titles and the first time there will be three different champions – Foos taking FAST; Andrews the Attica Raceway Park title; and Byron Reed the Fremont Speedway championship.

It will also be the championship night for the JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series presented by Engine Pro. Defending FAST champion Paul Weaver, who also scored the Attica track title, holds a 133 point lead over Kyle Capodice.

The McCullough Industries 602 Late Models will also be in action Friday.

General admission tickets are $18; senior citizen tickets are $15; and teens (ages 11-15) are $10 with kids 10 and under getting in free. Pit passes are $35.

On JLH General Contractor Night, Saturday, Sept. 16, the finale of the Jim and Joanne Ford Classic will pay the 410 sprints feature winner $10,000! The purse pays back extremely well, with the driver finishing 15th taking home $1,000.

The 305 sprints and dirt trucks will also be in competition.

Saturday’s general admission tickets are $22 for adults; $20 for senior citizens; and $15 for students with kids 10 and under getting in free. Pit passes are $35.

Besides the huge purses, there are several bonus programs being offered. For both Friday and Saturday’s events, DKW Transport is going to pay $500 to the fastest qualifier; $300 for second quick time and $175 for the third quickest lap. Fans Steve Klisz and Lane Cecil will each pay the fast qualifier an extra $100 on Saturday. That means on Saturday, if the fast qualifier makes the A-main and takes a green flag he or she will already have earned $1,200!

On Saturday, Jon Horn of JLH General Contractor will pay the driver who passes the most cars from their original starting position in the A-main an additional $100 for all three divisions. Horn will hand out $100 to the “hard luck” driver of the night; $100 for the best “wheelie;” and an extra $100 to the feature winners. JLH will also pay $100 to the first non-transfer car from the B-main. Drivers need to display a JLH General Contractor sticker on their car to be eligible for any of the bonus money with stickers to be available in the pit tower.

Horn is also rewarding the fans! Frisbees autographed by the drivers will be tossed into the stands and the fan holding the feature winner’s name will get $100.

Following the racing action each night there will be live entertainment in the North Street campground. On Friday the band Big Dead Toe will perform while Torque plays Saturday.

Also, Saturday at 9 a.m. the Battle at the Speedway will take place with teams competing in kick ball, dodge ball and wiffle ball in the parking lot across from the Sandusky County Fairgrounds. The tournament winner will be able to reward the charity of their choice with all the proceeds from the tournament. There will be auctions under the historic grandstands Friday night and a live auction with racing memorabilia and a lot more Saturday at noon in the horse barn off North Street across from the track.

The 2018 Fremont Speedway Queens Contest will be held in the Fremont Speedway Hall of Fame at 1 p.m. Saturday as well and the public is welcome to attend.

Past Jim Ford Classic winners are:

2008-Dale Blaney, Hartford, Ohio

2009-Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa.

2010-Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa.

2011-Bryan Sebetto, Fremont, Ohio

2012-Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa.

2013-Dale Blaney, Hartford, Ohio

2014-Dale Blaney, Hartford, Ohio

2015-Ryan Smith, Kunkletown, Pa.

2016-Rained Out

Sources: Brian Liskai/Fremont Speedway PR