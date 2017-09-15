Stafford Springs, CT — When Stafford Speedway’s DARE Stocks take the green flag for the NAPA Fall Final on September 30th, there will be 2 guest drivers racing for a special cause. Maina Rufrano, the wife of SK Modified® and SK Light car owner John Rufrano and mother to SK Light driver Marcello Rufrano along with Cassie Rocco, wife of 2-time SK Modified® track champion and 2010 NASCAR Whelen All-American Series National Champion Keith Rocco, will both take to the track to raise money for cancer research.

Both Rocco and Rufrano will be behind the wheel of Rent A Racecar machines for their DARE Stock debuts. Rocco and Rufrano have set a goal of raising $5,000 and all proceeds they raise go directly to the American Cancer Society as part of their Racing for the Cure efforts.

“We decided to make a night of fun into a purpose for a great cause,” said Rufrano. “We’ve both had cancer in our families and right now Cassie’s father is fighting cancer. When you look at the racing community as a whole, there’s a lot of people who have been affected by cancer. We’re working hard to stir up interest online and I’m really looking forward to getting out on the track. Our goal is to raise $5,000 but we’d obviously love to go way above and beyond that number.”

“I am so excited to get out there and finally get behind the wheel of a car,” said Rocco. “I’ve been watching my whole life and have always wanted to give it a shot but it never worked out for me. When my father was diagnosed last year it took the wind out of my sails. It’s so frustrating to sit back and watch and not be able to help your loved one fight their battle. I have always been active in in helping raise money for charities but this is more personal for me. I’m racing with a purpose, sure it’s fun and we will have a ton of laughs but there is so much more to it for me. I want to raise as much money as possible to help find a cure. Unfortunately I don’t think Keith will be able to be at the track during the actual race because he is racing Waterford that night. But I’ve already started picking his brain for pointers and any helpful tips he might have for me. My goals are to not spin out and obviously beat Maina.”

Rocco and Rufrano have set up an online fundraising page, which can be found here: https://www.crowdrise.com/racing-for-the-cure2/fundraiser/.

For more information, contact the Stafford Motor Speedway track office at 860-684-2783 or visit us on the web at www.staffordspeedway.com.

Sources: Scott Running/Stafford Speedway PR