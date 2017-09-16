Statement from David McGrath, Executive Vice President and General Manager at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, on Ted Christopher, who died today in a plane crash in Guilford, Conn.:

“The short track community is one of the tightest-knit groups in motorsports, and today it lost one of its most passionate, talented and well-respected members. Ted Christopher was the gold standard when it came to short track racing, specifically the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. With 10 career victories, Teddy is one of New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s most prolific drivers. I know that I can speak for everyone here, as well as our entire Speedway Motorsports, Inc. family, when I say that while Teddy may be gone, his legacy will carry on for generations to come. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow competitors at this very difficult time.”

Sources: Kristen Lestock/New Hampshire Motor Speedway PR