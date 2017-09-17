Eddie MacDonald going for third straight win on the Magic Mile

LOUDON, NH – A full field of American Canadian Tour Late Model competitors will be at New Hampshire Motor Speedway Saturday, September 23 for the Ninth Annual running of the ACT Invitational with over $76,000 on the line.

Eddie MacDonald of Rowley, Mass. – driver of the Hancock Electric/Exit Realty No. 17 – looms as the man to beat.

MacDonald has won five of the first eight ACT Invitationals, including the last two. He has taken home over $39,000 in winnings since the inaugural race in 2009.

The field will include 2012 winner Ray Parent of Tiverton, RI, last year’s runner-up Jimmy Hebert of Williamstown, Vt. and previous top-5 finishers Dillon Moltz, Patrick Laperle, Aaron Fellows and John Donahue.

MacDonald took advantage of a late restart in last year’s event to get the jump on Hebert, who had the race in hand before the caution came out.

“We’ve been very fortunate in these races,” MacDonald said. “I remember having fun racing hard with Nick Sweet right to the end to win in 2012. That’s maybe the most memorable one.”

MacDonald started 31st in a 41-car field a year ago. In 2013, he started 26th but was able to pull away from multi-time ACT champion Wayne Helliwell Jr. in the closing laps to claim his third Invitational win.

“The toughest part is trying to get to the front,” MacDonald said. “There’s only 50 laps. You have to pass at least one car every other lap usually.”

The ACT Invitational is scheduled to take the green at 5 p.m. Saturday following the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series UNOH 175.

For additional information, visit www.nhms.com or www.acttour.com.

Contacts: ACT office – 802-244-6963; Tom Herzig – 802-249-2850