St. Johns, PA (9/17/2017)- The New York Super Stock Series rolled to Evergreen Raceway on Sunday for the running of the tracks first ever “Sleepy’s Street Stock Shootout”. With a $1,500 prize guaranteed for the race winner, the 75-lap main event winner was destined to be a barnburner. Following three lead changes over the 55 laps ran, the event was checkered for rain and Charlie Sharpsteen of Chemung, NY was awarded the hard fought victory. Rob Silver of Howell, NJ held off Sean Verwys for the Legends victory and Katie Verwys notched her first ever Evergreen Bandolero victory. The Late Model and Four Cylinder features were rained out and are rescheduled for Sunday, September 24.

Following a short memorial in honor of Mark Spencer, Sr, Eric Hadely started from the pole position and led the New York Super Stock field to the drop of the green flag in the 75-lap main event. He led the opening circuit over Jason Dinzler, Nick Robinson, Nate Peckham and Ron Underwood.

The first yellow flag didn’t fly until lap 16 when Brian Wozniak spun in turns one and two. Green flag racing resumed with Hadley still showing the way over Dinzler.

Following a la 28 restart, Dinzler took his turn at the lead. Meanwhile, Scott Adams climbed to third, just behind Hadley. Meanwhile, Charlie Sharpsteen, who started back in the fifteenth position, began to mount a charge toward the front.

Nick Robinson cracked the top five and moved into the second spot. Following a restart on lap 37, he attempted to make a pass for the lead and unfortunately spun Dinzler in the process. The turn of events moved Hadley back to the point.

Two laps after another yellow and lap 39 restart, Sharpsteen made a bid for the lead. The pass stuck and he moved to the point over Hadley, Adams, Wozniak and Broc Brown.

A few quick yellows shuffled the top five and then Wozniak climbed into second following a lap 49 restart. Dark clouds began rolling toward the speedway and drivers knew that the treat of rain was near.

With Sharpsteen still showing the way, a red flag was thrown on lap 55 when Mike Nichols and another driver made contact entering turn one. Nichols slammed hard into the turn one Styrofoam. Fortunately, he exited the car under his own power and although shaken, he was not injured.

The rains rolled across the track under the delay and series officials has no choice but to throw the checkers on lap 55. Sharpsteen took the victory and $1,500 price. He was also the hard charger of the event. Wozniak settled for second, followed by Hadley, Steve Hoffman and Robinson.

Hadley, Wozniak and Robinson were heat race winners. Kevin Higgins won the consi.

Sean Verwys led the Legends field to the drop of the green flag in the 15-lap feature. He held the lead until a lap two restart, when he was overtaken by Rob Siler. Silver held off Verwys over the rest of the distance to take the victory.

En route to her first Evergreen victory, Katie Verwys grabbed the lead early in the 10-lap Bandolero feature and never relinquished it.

Scheduled for Sunday, September 24, “Slam the Stands” will take place at Evergreen Raceway. The show features $5 grandstand admission, plus an on track autograph and camera session at intermission. The Late Models are on the card for a pair of 20-lap features and the Four Cylinders will have two 15-lap main events. The Street Stocks and Strictly Stocks are also on the docket.

The pit gates will swing open for regular Sunday shows at 10:30 AM. Practice will kick off at 12:30 PM and racing will begin at 2 PM. The grandstands will open at noon. Grandstand admission for each event is just $5. Pit admission is $35.

Evergreen Raceway is located minutes from Hazleton, PA, in between routes 93 and 309.

New Your Super Stocks (100-laps)

1. Charlie Sharpsteen 2. Brian Wozniak 3. Eric Hadley 4. Steve Hoffman 5. Nick Robinson 6. Broc Brown 7. Nate Peckham 8. Brian Halecki 9. Kevin Higgins 10. Scott Adams 11. Robert Fink 12. Mike Nichols 13. Frank Champman 14. Kenny Atkins 15. Chris Vogler 16. Jason Dinzler 17.Frank Petroski Jr 18. Mike Pollack 19. Ron Underwood DQ: Mike Hyman DNQ: Brian Halecki, Mark Spencer, John Lane, Paul Morgan, Jr

Legends (15-laps) 1. Rob Silver 2. Sean Verwys 3. Abram Romanik 4. Noah Youngcourt 5. Brian Schoch

Bandoleros (10-laps) 1. Katie Verwys 2. Brian Rygielski 3. Evan Rygielski

Sources: Gene Ostrowski/Evergreen Raceway PR