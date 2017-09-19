Gas Monkey Garage owner to make pre-race announcement with Foxwoods Resort Casino before leading field to green for ISM Connect 300 playoff race

LOUDON, N.H. – Mogul. Mechanic. Media magnet. All of these accurately describe Richard Rawlings. But later this month, the successful entrepreneur and eclectic star of Discovery Channel’s hit TV show “Fast N’ Loud” will demonstrate another of his many titles – race car driver – when he leads the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series field to green. Rawlings will serve as the official pace driver for the Sept. 24 ISM Connect 300 playoff race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Before getting behind the wheel for the ISM Connect 300 at 2:00 p.m., the charismatic media personality will visit the speedway’s infield media center on the morning of the race. Rawlings will be making a special announcement with representatives from Foxwoods Resort Casino.

“I’ve driven a lot of cars over the course of my life, but I’ve never had a chance to drive a pace car. This is going to be an awesome experience,” said Rawlings. “Foxwoods has something big planned, too, so that will be cool to help them unveil their newest attraction. Then I’ll get in the pace car and tear it up – I might even stay out there for the green flag and see if I can hang with these NASCAR guys.”

Rawlings, who is the star of “Fast N’Loud” and the new series, “Garage Rehab” on Discovery Channel, is the proprietor of Gas Monkey Garage in Dallas, Texas. He is also the owner of the Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill in Northwest Dallas and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Gas Monkey Live music venues throughout Dallas. He has also published an autobiography entitled “Fast N’ Loud: Blood, Sweat, and Beers.”

“It’s fast and loud meets loud and proud, so we couldn’t be more charged up to have Richard serve as our pace car driver for the ISM Connect 300,” said David McGrath, Executive Vice President and General Manager of NHMS. “Foxwoods is a truly fantastic partner to have here in New England, so to add Richard and Foxwoods to our Fan Appreciation Weekend is certainly going to make for a winning combination.”

“As the premier resort destination in the Northeast, there’s always something new at Foxwoods Resort Casino for our loyal guests to experience, particularly as we continue to evolve into a full-fledged resort destination,” stated Felix Rappaport, President and CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino. “Given our relationship with New Hampshire Motor Speedway, we thought it only fitting to have our friend Richard Rawlings, who knows a thing or two about cars and racing, be on hand to help us introduce the latest adrenaline-pumping experience coming to Foxwoods.”

A veteran of transcontinental road rallies, Rawlings is no stranger to the driver’s seat. A two-time winner of the Bullrun, he is also the world record holder in the Cannonball Run, a race from New York City to Los Angeles, Calif. In 2007, Rawlings and teammate Dennis Collins broke the 1979 record (32 hours, 51 minutes) – held by Dave Heinz and Dave Yarborough – with a time of 31 hours and 59 minutes.

Rawlings joins a wide-ranging list of celebrities and athletes to get behind the pace car wheel prior to a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at NHMS. Most recently, Josh McDaniels, offensive coordinator for the 2017 Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, led the field to green in July’s Overton’s 301. Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (July 2014), defensive end Rob Ninkovich (July 2015), and Matt Light (Sept. 2016) have also gone from the gridiron to the starting grid, while other notables include Dave Matthews Band bassist Stefan Lessard (July 2016), Olympic triathlete Sarah True (Sept. 2015), and Boston Bruins legend Brad Park (Sept. 2014).

The speedway’s September partnership with Foxwoods continues an already established relationship that in July saw the Connecticut resort and casino provide a free one-night night to anyone renewing their tickets to the July 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race. During race week, Foxwoods will have a dedicated area in the Fan Zone, where fans can interact with its newest attraction as well as other entertainment assets.

For more details on how you can watch Richard Rawlings lead the field to green in the Sept. 24 ISM Connect 300 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race, please stop by Fan Relations, visit the speedway website at www.nhms.com, or call (603) 783-4931.

Sources: Kristen Lestock/New Hampshire Motor Speedway PR