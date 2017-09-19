GEORGETOWN, DE – Modified racing at Georgetown Speedway this season has been ultra-competitive.

Just take a look at the winners.

A virtual “who’s-who” list of big-block/small-block competitors has graced Victory Lane at the historic half-mile oval, leaving fans to question who will be next when racing returns on Friday, September 29 for the ‘September Showdown’ paying $3,000 to the winner and $250 to start.

The season began on a blustery, cold March afternoon with the Melvin L. Joseph Memorial. After 49 laps around the Georgetown oval, Neshanic Station, N.J., driver Jimmy Horton put his Halmar International No. 43 into Victory Lane for the Short Track Super Series-sanctioned event.

The next event was a rain-prompted, rare Monday night show on May 15. The winner made the long haul south from Rochester, N.Y., to compete. “The Doctor” Danny Johnson bested the field in Jeff Brown’s race car.

June 2 brought the return of the Deron Rust Memorial and a hefty $3,396 payday to competitors. After participating in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at nearby Dover, Del., in the afternoon, Sprakers, N.Y.’s Stewart Friesen drove from 13th to the win after a late pass of Jamie Mills.

For the first time in the First State, Billy Pauch Jr. drove the Danny’s Pizza Pizzazz No. 51 to the win on July 21, bringing a $2,500 top prize home to Milford, N.J.

Most recently, Oley, Pa.’s Duane Howard guided the Norm Hansell-fielded No. 357 to the ‘Blast at the Beach 4’ triumph on Aug. 30 worth well over $6,000, his first-ever Short Track Super Series score.

Five Modified races, five different faces. Can there be a sixth with $3,000 on the line for the ‘September Showdown’ on Sept. 29?

In addition to the healthy posted payout for 30 laps, a two-night point fund has been established in conjunction with the Short Track Super Series ‘Dirty Jersey 5’ on Saturday (Sept. 30) at Bridgeport (N.J.) Speedway. The top-five drivers accruing the most points on Friday and Saturday combined will share in a $1,500 total point fund: 1) $500 – 2) $400 – 3) $300 – 4) $200 – 5) $100.

Joining the Modifieds on the ‘Showdown’ program are the L&J Sheet Metal Crate 602 Sportsman ($1,000 to win), Southern Delaware Vintage Stock Cars, Little Lincolns, Delmarva Chargers and Delaware Super Trucks.

Pit gates open at 4 p.m. Grandstand gates are unlocked at 5 p.m. Hot laps hit the track at 6:20 p.m. Racing gets underway at 7:15 p.m.

Adult grandstand admission is $20. Seniors (ages 65 and up) and Students (ages 13-17) pay $16. Kids (9-12) pay $10 and Children 8 and under are admitted FREE.

Pit admission is $35 (ages 13 and up) with no license required. Kids (ages 6-12) pay $10. Children five and under pay $2.

Complete event information can be found at the following link: http://www.thegeorgetownspeedway.com/?page_id=884

The night’s order of events has been posted: http://www.thegeorgetownspeedway.com/?page_id=892

Georgetown Speedway, originally constructed by Melvin L. Joseph in 1949, is located at the intersection of Route 113 and Speedway Road in Georgetown, Del., just miles from the Delaware beaches and less than a 40-minute drive from Ocean City, Md.

A new website is live for the speedway at www.thegeorgetownspeedway.com. Like Georgetown Speedway on Facebook, follow @thegtownspdwy on Twitter, e-mail georgetownspeedway@gmail.com or by contacting the speedway hotline at 302.563.GTWN (4896).

Sources: Brett Deyo/Georgetown Speedway PR