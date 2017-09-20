« Arctic Cat All Stars will Attempt to Tame Eldora Speedway during 36th Annual Four Crown Nationals
PJ1 Adhesive Compound to be Applied Again on Thursday and Sunday »

4-Crown Nationals to be Streamed Live from Eldora this Saturday

Published by
mod134
September 20, 2017 in Eldora and USAC Silver Crown. Closed

Rossburg, Ohio………Saturday’s “4-Crown Nationals” at Eldora Speedway mark the lone time each season when all three of USAC’s Nationals divisions converge on one racetrack for one night.

Now you can catch all the excitement with live, flag-to-flag pay-per-view coverage of the event at http://www.EldoraSpeedway.com/.

Featuring the USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series presented by TRAXXAS, the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship, the USAC Midget National Championship and the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions, Saturday’s 36th edition of the event is bigger and better than ever with four premier open-wheel series on one event card.

You may purchase a viewing pass right now for $29.95 at http://live.eldoraspeedway.com/liveevents/2017/9/4-crown-nationals-4084/?d=4128 and get set to watch Saturday’s show anywhere from your computer or mobile device.

The “4-Crown” begins at 4:30pm ET when cars take to the track for warmups, followed by hot laps and qualifying. Racing is scheduled to start at 8pm. You can also watch flag-to-flag coverage a day after the event on-demand at http://www.Loudpedal.TV/.

Sources: USAC PR
Ryan Sellers Photo



racecarbanner









YankeeRacer.com

Promote Your Page Too
September 2017
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Archives