Driver: Chase Purdy

Car: No. 97 Bama Buggies Toyota Super Late Model

Sanction: Southern Super Series

Race: Blizzard Series Deep South Cranes 125

Track: Five Flags Speedway – Pensacola, Fla.

Track Description: .500-moderately banked oval

Date/Time: Saturday, September 23 – 7:00pm CT

Race Length: 125 laps

TV Coverage: None

Radio Coverage: None

Last Race Recap: The last time Chase was behind the wheel of a super late model was in the CRA Super Series at Flat Rock Speedway in Michigan. Weather changed plans to compete at Winchester Speedway over Labor Day weekend, and his NASCAR K&N Pro Series obligations have kept him busy away from his super late model. Nonetheless, Chase’s last race out in a super saw him claw through the field after a late-race incident to finish fourth at Flat Rock.

Notebook Racing: The Snowball Derby, held the first weekend of every December at Five Flags Speedway, will be here before anyone knows it, and Chase and his DGR team are keenly aware of the fact. With the open weekend from their K&N obligations, they are using this weekend as both a chance to race and take notes. Other teams are expected to use this as a “paid test” where they are able to compete for prize money and accolades over 100 laps, yet also bolster their notebooks for the Snowball in December.

Shifting Back To Supers: With one ARCA race left for Mason Mitchell Motorsports this season (Friday night), and one NASCAR K&N Pro Series event left at Dover in a week’s time, Chase and the DGR team will be shifting focus back to super late models for the final few months of the year. In addition to this event, they plan to compete in the CARS Tour finale, the Governors Cup event at New Smyrna, the Winchester 400, All-American 400 and the Snowball Derby.

Double Duty: Chase will be competing in the ARCA Racing Series on Friday with Mason Mitchell Motorsports at Kentucky Speedway in the Crosley Brands 150. Immediately following the checkered flag in that event, Chase will travel to Florida to practice, qualify and race his super late model the next day at Pensacola. All of this occurs after spending two days in Kentucky for a scheduled all-day ARCA test on Tuesday which was moved to Wednesday due to weather.

Chase’s Thoughts: “I love Pensacola! We went there once over the summer and finished fourth, but we needed a little bit more speed. I would like to think my mindset is right entering the event, no matter what happens at Kentucky, and we can make it happen once I arrive. We won’t have any practice other than two sessions on Saturday, but I feel like I’ll have a good understanding of what the car is going to do in those two sessions.”

The Skinny: For more information about Chase, explore his website at www.ChasePurdyRacing.com . He can also be found on social media such as Facebook (@ChasePurdyRacing), Twitter (@ChasePurdy12) and Instagram (@chase_purdy).

Sources: Performance Marketing Group