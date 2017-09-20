Driver: Giovanni Bromante

Car: Sandler Capital No. 98 Toyota Pro Late Model

Sanction: Unsanctioned

Race: Allen Turner Tune Up 100

Track: Five Flags Speedway – Pensacola, Fla.

Track Description: .500-moderately banked oval

Date/Time: Saturday, September 23 – 7:00pm CT

Race Length: 100 laps

TV Coverage: None

Radio Coverage: None

Last Race Recap: A leaner, meaner Giovanni Bromante showed up at Montgomery Motor Speedway two weeks ago for the Alabama 200. Running the longest race of his career, Giovanni put in his career best qualifying effort and ran the race of his career to this point. He ran as high as second before late-race misfortune befell him, but he was still able to rally to finish fourth at the checkered flag. It was his career best finish in late model competition.

Hitting Reset: There’s no such thing as a “reset” button in a racecar, but Giovanni has been practicing using one as he prepares for Pensacola. Since Five Flags Speedway is available on the iRacing simulation service, Bromante has been spending countless laps learning the laser-scanned track, a virtual clone of the actual surface he will be racing on this weekend. Though he’s never competed at Five Flags in a real car, he will roll into the event this weekend with weeks’ worth of track time to help bring him up to speed.

Pressure Packed Night: Saturday night’s race is the final night of competition at Five Flags prior to the Snowball Derby weekend in December. In preparation for the races that weekend, dozens of teams will be making a special trip to get as many laps as possible on the half-mile layout. For Giovanni, it will be his first attempt with nothing in mind except winning. Currently, the Snowflake 100 (pro late model event) is not on his race schedule for 2017, although a solid performance on Saturday could change those plans.

Giovanni’s Thoughts: “I’m really looking forward to the race this weekend. My confidence has been elevated since the last race and I know I can run with the best guys out there. I’m going to do my best to keep it that way. I’ve been practicing on iRacing and really think I have this one because it’s given me a visual appearance of where I need to be in the corner and my lifting points. I really think we can bring home a top three finish and have a great weekend.”

The Skinny: For more information about Giovanni Bromante, visit his website at GiovanniBromante.com, or follow him on Facebook (@GiovanniBromante), Twitter (@GBromante77) and Instagram (@GiovanniBromante77).

Sources: Performance Marketing Group