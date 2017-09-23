Bayston Dominates “4-Crown” Midgets

Rossburg, OH……..USAC National Midget Series point leader Spencer Bayston took another step toward a possible championship Saturday night, leading all 25 laps of the 36th “4-Crown Nationals” feature event at Eldora Speedway. Shane Golobic took second ahead of Brady Bacon, Dave Darland and Tanner Thorson. Holly Shelton finished sixth and claimed the KSE Racing Products/Larry Rice High Performance Hard Charger Award.

USAC NATIONAL MIDGET RACE RESULTS: September 23, 2017 – Rossburg, Ohio – Eldora Speedway – 36th “4-Crown Nationals” – Presented by NKT.TV

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS/COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) FIRST HEAT : (8 laps) 1. Dave Darland (#91BT Thomas), 2. Tyler Courtney (#7BC Clauson/Marshall), 3. Justin Grant (#39BC Clauson/Marshall), 4. Brady Bacon (#76m FMR), 5. Tanner Thorson (#67 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 6. Chase Jones (#22 Petry/Goff), 7. Tanner Carrick (#71k Kunz/Clauson/Marshall), 8. Brayton Lynch (#1k RKR), 9. Adam Pierson (#76E Mancini). 2:29.81

CHALK STIX/INDY RACE PARTS SECOND HEAT : (8 laps) 1. Shane Golobic (#17w Clauson/Marshall/Wood), 2. Spencer Bayston (#97 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 3. Chad Boat (#84 Tucker/Boat), 4. Tyler Thomas (#91T Thomas), 5. Jerry Coons Jr. (#25 Petry/Goff), 6. Holly Shelton (#67k Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 7. Alex Bright (#77 Bright), 8. Bear Wood (#8jr LW), 9. Rico Abreu (#97k Kunz/Curb-Agajanian).

FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Spencer Bayston, 2. Shane Golobic, 3. Brady Bacon, 4. Dave Darland, 5. Tanner Thorson, 6. Holly Shelton, 7. Chad Boat, 8. Tanner Carrick, 9. Tyler Thomas, 10. Alex Bright, 11. Jerry Coons Jr., 12. Brayton Lynch, 13. Adam Pierson, 14. Bear Wood, 15. Chase Jones, 16. Justin Grant, 17. Tyler Courtney. NT

**Abreu flipped at the start of the second heat.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-25 Bayston.

KSE RACING PRODUCTS/LARRY RICE HIGH PERFORMANCE HARD CHARGER AWARD: Holly Shelton (13th-6th)

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER: Adam Pierson

NEW USAC NATIONAL MIDGET POINTS: 1-Bayston-1,363, 2-Bacon-1,297, 3-Golobic-1,286, 4-Thorson-1,256, 5-Courtney-1,200, 6-Grant-1,198, 7-Boat-1,084, 8-Shelton-988, 9-Carrick-906, 10Coons-846.

NEXT USAC NATIONAL MIDGET RACE: October 22- Wayne City, IL – Wayne County Speedway – “Jason Leffler Memorial”

Sources: USAC PR