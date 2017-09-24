« The “Macho Man” goes wire-to-wire at Eldora Speedway for Arctic Cat All Star 4-Crown Nationals victory
Gardner Annexes “Glenn Howard Classic” at the PAS

Perris, CA……..AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car point leader Damion Gardner captured Saturday night’s 10th “Glenn Howard Classic” at Perris Auto Speedway. He took the lead from Austin Williams on lap 4 and led the rest of the way to beat R.J. Johnson, Mike Spencer, Jake Swanson and Richard Vander Weerd. The win stopped Johnson’s three-race Perris winning streak.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: September 23, 2017 – Perris, California – Perris Auto Speedway – 10th “Glenn Howard Classic”

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-16.756; 2. Jake Swanson, 92, Sertich- 16.769; 3. Damion Gardner, 4, Alexander-16.787; 4. Mike Spencer, 4S, Gansen-16.834; 5. Austin Williams, 2, Jory-16.979; 6. Danny Faria Jr., 17V, Faria-17.032; 7. R.J. Johnson, 51, Martin-17.050; 8. Jace Vander Weerd, 88, Vander Weerd-17.186; 9. Richard Vander Weerd, 10, Vander Weerd-17.221; 10. Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen-17.241; 11. Logan Williams, 5, Jory-17.292; 12. Jeremy Ellertson, 98, Ellertson-17.303; 13. Max Adams, 5M, Adams-17.338; 14. Trent Williams, 52, Williams-17.345; 15. Eddie Tafoya, 51T, Tafoya-17.392; 16. Matt McCarthy, 28M, McCarthy-17.431; 17. Stevie Sussex, 42, Cheney-17.441; 18. Landon Cling, 21K, Kruseman-17.475; 19. Verne Sweeney, 98V, Tracy-17.614; 20. Randy Waitman, 90, Waitman-18.119; 21. Sterling Cling, 7K, Kruseman-18.551; 22. Gary Marshall Jr., 72, Marshall-18.554; 23. Cody Williams, 44, Jory-NT; 24. Tommy Malcolm, 5X, Napier-NT; 25. Matt Stewart, 23, Bellegante-NT.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. R.J. Johnson, 2. Adams, 3. Roa, 4. Spencer, 5. McCarthy, 6. Gansen, 7. Sweeney, 8. Stewart, 9. Marshall. 2:51.07

BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Sussex, 2. L.Williams, 3. Swanson, 4. A.Williams, 5. T.Williams, 6. J.Vander Weerd, 7. Waitman, 8. C.Williams. NT

CIRCLE TRACK PERFORMANCE/KEIZER ALUMINUM WHEELS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Gardner, 2. R.Vander Weerd, 3. Faria, 4. Malcolm, 5. Ellertson, 6. L.Cling, 7. S.Cling, 8. Tafoya. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION INCORPORATED SEMI: (12 laps) 1. J.Vander Weerd, 2. Gansen, 3. T.Williams, 4. Ellertson, 5. L.Cling, 6. Sweeney, 7. Waitman, 8. C.Williams, 9. Stewart, 10. Marshall, 11. S.Cling, 12. McCarthy. 3:31.38

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Damion Gardner, 2. R.J. Johnson, 3. Mike Spencer, 4. Jake Swanson, 5. Richard Vander Weerd, 6. Danny Faria Jr., 7. Stevie Sussex, 8. Brody Roa, 9. Cody Williams, 10. Logan Williams, 11. Jace Vander Weerd, 12. Tommy Malcolm, 13. Max Adams, 14. Chris Gansen, 15. Jeremy Ellertson, 16. Trent Williams, 17. Matt McCarthy, 18. Verne Sweeney, 19. Landon Cling, 20. Matt Stewart, 21. Gary Marshall Jr., 22. Randy Waitman, 23. Austin Williams. NT
———————–
**Tafoya flipped during the third heat.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-3 A.Williams, Laps 4-30 Gardner

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS/ROD END SUPPLY HARD CHARGER: Cody Williams (20th-9th)

NEW AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Gardner-1,217, 2-Roa-1,123, 3-Swanson-1,121, 4.Spencer-941, 5-A.Williams-831, 6-C.Williams-778, 7-L.Williams-725, 8-Adams-667, 9-Gansen-649, 10-R.Vander Weerd-560.

NEXT AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR RACE: October 21 – Perris (CA) Auto Speedway

Sources: USAC PR



