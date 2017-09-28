In 2017, the Carpet Land Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series has been to the four-tenths mile oval five times with four drivers earning wins. Thomas Kennedy swept the season opener on April 7 and 8 . The return on May 5 went to Ryan Roberts with Terry McCarl winning on July 20 . Absent since August 25 , Jack Dover is the series most recent winner during the “Speedy Bill Smith Memorial”.

Rolling into the weekend, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. has continued to put the whip to his 2017 National Tour Championship pursuit with his expanding to 343 points following Saturday’s $10,000 score in the Hockett/McMillin Memorial to bring his year to date National Tour win total to 14, and within one of Gary Wright’s single-season record of 15 set in 2003.

Suffering two nights of engine woes, Aaron Reutzel continues to hold second, but the pair of DNF finishes has allowed Wayne Johnson to move within 72 markers. In fact, second through fifth is now within 130 points of each other as Matt Covington and Johnny Herrera make up the five positions at the top of the National Tour standings.

Seth Bergman sixth is trailed by Blake Hahn with Brodix Rookie of the Year leader, Skylar Gee eighth ahead of fellow rookie contender, Harli White. The top-ten rounds out with Josh Baughman, who suffered a pair of vicious crashes in Wheatland, Mo.

Saturday, September 30 at I-80 Speedway opens at 2:00 P.M. with the Lucas Oil ASCS Driver’s Meeting at 5:00 P.M. Cars are slated to be on track at 6:00 P.M. Tickets are $20 for the grandstands with fans also treated to Malvern Bank Super Late Models and ModLites. Pit Passes are $35. For more information or to purchase tickets to I-80 Speedway, log onto at I-80 Speedway opens atwith the Lucas Oil ASCS Driver’s Meeting atCars are slated to be on track atTickets are $20 for the grandstands with fans also treated to Malvern Bank Super Late Models and ModLites. Pit Passes are $35. For more information or to purchase tickets to I-80 Speedway, log onto http://www.i-80speedway.com

For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the seven regional tours that make up the over 150 races across the ASCS Nation in 2017, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com . Make sure to like the American Sprint Car Series on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/LucasOilASCS , follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/LucasOilASCS , and check out our Instagram @LucasOilASCS.

Quick Check:

Who: Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

What: Casey’s Midwest Fall Brawl

Where: I-80 Speedway (Greenwood, Neb.)

When: Saturday, September 30, 2017

Times: Open at 2 pm , Racing at 6 pm

Driver’s Meeting: 5 pm

Muffler Rule: Open

Track Contract Information – I-80 Speedway:

Year To Date:

2017 Lucas Oil ASCS A-Main Winner(s): Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 14 (3/17 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 3/18 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 4/7 – Texas Motor Speedway; 4/8 – Texas Motor Speedway; 4/15 – Missouri State Fair Speedway; 6/13 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 6/14 – Lawton Speedway; 6/23 – Skagit Speedway; 6/24 – Skagit Speedway; 7/14 – Black Hills Speedway; 8/20 – Missouri State Fair Speedway; 8/27 – Smoky Mountain Speedway; 9/2 – Jackson Motorplex; 9/23 – Lucas Oil Speedway); Aaron Reutzel – 5 (5/11 – Lakeside Speedway; 6/15 – Creek County Speedway; 6/17 – Lucas Oil Speedway; 6/22 – Skagit Speedway; 7/15 – Black Hills Speedway); Wayne Johnson – 2 (7/7 – Gallatin Speedway; 7/8 – Gallatin Speedway); Sammy Swindell – 2 (9/21 – Lucas Oil Speedway; 9/22 – Lucas Oil Speedway); Jake Bubak – 1 (6/9 – West Texas Raceway); Kyle Bellm – Brian Brown – 1 (6/16 – Randolph County Raceway); Matt Covington– 1 (6/30 – Grays Harbor Raceway); Roger Crockett – 1 (7/1 – Grays Harbor Raceway); Terry McCarl – 1 (7/29 – Knoxville Raceway); Gregg Bakker – 1 (7/30 – Mason City Motor Speedway); Tim Shaffer – 1 (8/3 – Knoxville Raceway); Greg Hodnett – 1 (8/4 – Knoxville Raceway); Clint Garner – 1 (8/5 – Knoxville Raceway); Tim Crawley – 1 (8/24 – Riverside International Speedway); – 14 (3/17 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 3/18 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 4/7 – Texas Motor Speedway; 4/8 – Texas Motor Speedway; 4/15 – Missouri State Fair Speedway; 6/13 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 6/14 – Lawton Speedway; 6/23 – Skagit Speedway; 6/24 – Skagit Speedway; 7/14 – Black Hills Speedway; 8/20 – Missouri State Fair Speedway; 8/27 – Smoky Mountain Speedway; 9/2 – Jackson Motorplex; 9/23 – Lucas Oil Speedway);– 5 (5/11 – Lakeside Speedway; 6/15 – Creek County Speedway; 6/17 – Lucas Oil Speedway; 6/22 – Skagit Speedway; 7/15 – Black Hills Speedway);– 2 (7/7 – Gallatin Speedway; 7/8 – Gallatin Speedway);– 2 (9/21 – Lucas Oil Speedway; 9/22 – Lucas Oil Speedway);– 1 (6/9 – West Texas Raceway); 1(6/10 – Route 66 Motor Speedway);– 1 (6/16 – Randolph County Raceway);– 1 (6/30 – Grays Harbor Raceway);– 1 (7/1 – Grays Harbor Raceway);– 1 (7/29 – Knoxville Raceway);– 1 (7/30 – Mason City Motor Speedway);– 1 (8/3 – Knoxville Raceway);– 1 (8/4 – Knoxville Raceway);– 1 (8/5 – Knoxville Raceway);– 1 (8/24 – Riverside International Speedway);

2017 Lucas Oil ASCS Driver Standings (Top 10): 1. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 4,408; 2. Aaron Reutzel 4,065; 3. Wayne Johnson 3,993; 4. Matt Covington 3,959; 5. Johnny Herrera 3,935; 6. Seth Bergman 3,825; 7. Blake Hahn 3,761; 8. Skylar Gee 3,478; 9. Harli White 3,065, 10. Josh Baughman 1,855;

