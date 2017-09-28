Indianapolis, IN – Rice Race Prep announced today it is adding three cars for the 2018 F1600 Championship Series season. The Greg Rice-run team won the F2000 Championship Series title in 2016, as well as the F1600 Masters Class Championship the same year.

“After seven years of preparing customer cars in Formula Race Promotion’s F1600 Series, we are adding three new team cars for the 2018 season,” Rice said. “These will be available for arrive and drive use.”

The cars come way of Chastain Motorsports and are all Mygale/Hondas.



“We still have the original Beasely/Bamford car in house, so we will have cars available that previously won F1600 Series races with Ayla Agren, Sam Chastain, Kyle Kirkwood, Brandon Newey and Steve Bamford,” Rice said.

“With Joel Haas returning in 2018, we will have a full slate of cars to support what we believe is the best value in American formula car racing,” he added.

Rice Race Prep will have a F1600 car on display at this week’s Runoffs at Indianapolis Motorsports Speedway in the Honda Racing complex, at the north end of the paddock.

The team’s paddock is at the south end of the paddock near the false grid, where Rice Race Prep is preparing both Formula F and Formula B entries for Joel Haas.

Next up, Rice Race Prep heads for the F1600 Series finale, Oct. 6-8 at New Jersey Motorsports Park.

“We are scrambling to get two of the Mygales on track, and support Joel’s Masters Championship quest,” Rice said. “If any drivers are interested in giving F1600 a try, the New Jersey event would be a great way to get a head start on the 2018 season. I also need to acknowledge the support of Joel Haas, Steve Bamford, Tom Chastain, and Susi Merrell, for their ongoing support of this expansion process.”

On the Web:

F1600: www.F1600Series.com | Facebook | Twitter

F2000: www.F2000Series.com | Facebook | Twitter

Atlantic: www.AtlanticChampionshipSeries.com | Facebook | Twitter

About Formula Race Promotions:

Formula Race Promotions (FRP) operates the F1600, F2000 and Atlantic Championship Series. Starting with F2000 in 2006, FRP added F1600 in 2011 and Atlantic in 2012. The Series’ philosophy is to offer a vertical integration between club and professional racing, while offering some of the best race tracks and significant amounts of track time in single-class running. The 2017 schedule is composed of seven-points paying weekends. FRP is privately owned and sanctioned by USAC.

Sources: Monty Mathisen/MathisenMedia PR