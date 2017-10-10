Coby Has Five Challengers As He Chases Fifth Title

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour enters Sunday’s Sunoco World Series 150 with six drivers in mathematical contention to capture the 2017 driver’s championship. Entering as the points leader, four-time champion Doug Coby has the chance to add to his already impressive resume by capturing a fifth career title.

Coby has five career Thompson wins, including the 2015 Sunoco World Series, where he celebrated the victory and the championship all in one. A fourth straight title and fifth overall would make Coby the only driver in the modern era to capture four straight titles. Only Jerry Cook (4, 1974-77) and Richie Evans (8, 1978-85) have accomplished that feat in NASCAR Modified history.

Behind Coby, Justin Bonsignore’s impressive summer stretch places him just 10 points back heading for the finale. Although Bonsignore has never won the title before, Thompson has been of his best tracks. He has five career wins on the high-banks and is the defending winner of the Sunoco World Series 150.

Timmy Solomito enters the finale 12 points back, with four wins on the season. Ryan Preece is 19 points behind, even though he missed two races. Eric Goodale is 25 points back and Rowan Pennink is 33 off the lead. Although Pennink and Goodale still have a mathematical shot at the title, they are going to need some luck to leapfrog to the front.

Below is a statistical look at the six drivers still in contention for the title, including their 2017 overall and Thompson statistics and their career on the 0.625-mile Connecticut oval.

DRIVER STARTS WINS POLES LAPS LED AVG. FIN. TSMP 2017 AVG. FIN. TSMP CAREER AVG. FIN. Doug Coby 15 1 2 622 7.5 12.3 10.7 Justin Bonsignore 15 0 0 3 7.3 11.3 11.9 Timmy Solomito 15 4 3 408 8.7 4.6 8.8 Ryan Preece 13 5 1 471 4.4 10 10.1 Eric Goodale 15 1 0 34 8.5 3.6 12.5 Rowan Pennink 15 1 1 179 9.2 3.3 11.4

Although the driver’s championship is still plenty up for grabs, the owner’s championship chase is nearly all but wrapped up. Car owner Ed Partridge has put three different drivers behind the wheel this season: George Brunnhoelzl III, Jon McKennedy, and Preece. Even though Preece missed two races, the car still has received points and sits 40 points ahead going for the finale. Nearly all Preece needs to do is start the race on Sunday and the No. 6 and Partridge will win the owner’s title.

Race: Sunoco World Series 150 Place: Thompson (Conn.) Speedway Motorsports Park When: Sunday, October 15 2016 Winner: Justin Bonsignore 2016 Polesitter: Timmy Solomito Event Schedule: Saturday Oct. 14: Practice: 11:15-12 p.m., 12:30-1:15 p.m., Qualifying: 3:15 p.m. Sunday Oct. 15: Sunoco World Series 150: 3:30 p.m. Track Twitter: @ThompsonSpdwy Event Hashtag: #SunocoWorldSeries Track Contact: taylor@thompsonspeedway.com Taylor Therrien, (860)-923-2280 NASCAR IMC Contact: jchristley@nascar.com Jason Christley, (386)-547-2469

FAST FACTS:

The Race: Sunday’s season-finale is the 16th and final points championship race of the 2017 season for the unified NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. This will be the fourth and final appearance of the season on the high-banks of Thompson.

The Procedure: The starting field is 36 cars, including provisionals. The first 30 cars will qualify through the group qualifying process with the remaining six spots being awarded through the provisional process. The race is schedule for 150 laps covering 93.75 miles.

The Track: The 0.625-mile banked asphalt oval opened back in 1940 as the only asphalt track in the country. The track has held 137 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races in its history – the most of any facility on the current schedule.

Race Winners: There have been 35 different tour drivers that have rolled into Thompson’s Victory Lane. Mike Stefanik leads all drivers with 15 career wins on the high-banks. Doug Coby, Justin Bonsignore and Bobby Santos III each have five wins and lead all active drivers.

Pole Winners: There are 47 drivers who have a Coors Light Pole Award at Thompson. Doug Coby leads all active drivers with five poles at Thompson.

Sunoco World Series 150 Notes:

Carroll Chasing Sunoco Rookie Honors: Entering the last race of the 2017 season, the battles for the driver’s and owner’s championship is not the only points title that will be locked up on Sunday. Andover, New Jersey, native Calvin Carroll has competed in all 15 races so far this season and has a best finish of 13th at Langley in the points events. Carroll finished on the podium in the non-points special at Charlotte last Friday night. The 17-year-old driver is hoping to lock up the Sunoco Rookie of the Year chase. Walter Sutcliffe Jr. enters the race trailing him, in second.

Blewett Back; Cugini Debuts: Sunday’s Sunoco World Series 150 will bring Jimmy Blewett back to NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour competition for just the second time this season. The Howell, New Jersey, driver finished 24th after crashing out of the Icebreaker in April, but has six wins in his 122 career Whelen Modified Tour starts. The last of those came at Stafford in August of 2016. On the other end of the spectrum, Dan Cugini will make his debut on Sunday driving the No. 20 in place of Max Zachem, who continues to recover from an injury. Cugini has competed on the NEMA Midgets in New England and been successful for many years.

Myers & Harvey Return: Two former NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour champions return to competition on the same team at Thompson. Former championship driver Burt Myers has teamed with owner Eddie Harvey to make a run at the victory in the Sunoco World Series 150. Myers has just two career Thompson starts and he finished 14th in both of those races. However, the Walnet Cove, North Carolina, driver has 19 career Whelen Southern Mod Tour wins to his credit as well as two championships. In April, Harvey put Andy Seuss behind the wheel at the Icebreaker, but Seuss finished 17th after being involved in a wreck.

Goodale Brings Momentum: Eric Goodale is rolling into the season-finale with some momentum off his victory in the NAPA Fall Final at Stafford two weeks ago. Even though Goodale has never won a race at Thompson, the Riverhead, New York, driver has inside the top eight in all three races at the 0.625-mile oval so far this year. Goodale has shown speed all season and finished inside the top 10 in the last four series events.

Long Shot For Pennink: Even though Rowan Pennink enters Sunday’s race with a mathematical shot at the championship, it’s a long shot that he will end up the champion. However, that doesn’t mean the 2017 season wasn’t a success. Pennink returned Boehler Racing to Victory Lane in the Icebreaker at Thompson as they celebrate their 60th season of competition. Pennink has 11 top 10s in 15 races with an average finish of 9.2. He captured his first career pole in August on the high-banks of Thompson.

HOME TRACKS: Rocco Leads SK Modified Field

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park will also include their NASCAR Whelen All American Series championship battles on Sunday afternoon. In the Division I SK Modifieds, Keith Rocco enters with a 12 point lead over Todd Owen. Ryan Preece enters third, 20 points back. In the Division II Late Models, Ray Parent enters the Sunoco World Series up by 29 points over William Wall.

NWMT Thompson 10/15/17 Schedule

Whelen Modified Tour

DAY TIME EVENT

Saturday, October 14 8:00 a.m. Garage Opens.

11:15 a.m. to Noon Practice.

12:30 to 1:15 p.m. Final Practice.

3:15 p.m. Qualifying.

5:00 p.m. Garage Closes.

Sunday, October 15 10:00 a.m. Garage Opens.

11:00 a.m. Driver/Crew Chief Meeting.

12:35 p.m. Pre-Race Ceremonies.

2:15 to 2:45 p.m. Driver Autograph Session. (Behind Grandstands)

3:30 p.m. SUNOCO WORLD SERIES 150

All times local; subject to change

NWMT Thompson 10/15/17 Entry List

Whelen Modified Tour

Series:

Whelen Modified Tour

CAR DRIVER/HOMETOWN TEAM OWNER CREW CHIEF

0 Andy Seuss, Hampstead, N.H. Brady Bunch Racing/Copeland Toyota & Chevy Chevrolet Brian Brady Scott Anderson

1 Melissa Fifield, Wakefield, N.H. Eastern Propane & Oil Chevrolet Kenneth Fifield Glen Billings

2 Doug Coby, Milford, Conn. Mayhew Tools/Dunleavy/AJ Romano Const. Chevrolet Mike Smeriglio III Phil Moran

3 Rowan Pennink, Huntingdon Valley, Pa. Cape Cod Copper/JDL/USNE Chevrolet Jan Boehler Greg Fournier

6 Ryan Preece, Berlin, Conn. TS Hauler/Hoosier Tire of Calverton Chevrolet Ed Partridge Jeff Preece

11 Burt Myers, Walnut Cove, N.C. Dunleavy Truck & Repairs/LFR/Citrusafe Chevrolet Eddie Harvey Eddie Harvey

14 Cory Oslund, East Hampton, N.Y.* Keith Grimes Excavating Chevrolet Brian Midgett TBA

15 Chase Dowling, Roxbury, Conn. 15-40 Connection Chevrolet Rob Fuller Steve Garrepy

16 Timmy Solomito, Islip, N.Y. Starrett Tools Ford Eric Sanderson Stanley Szaban

18 Ken Heagy, Calverton, N.Y. Buoyone Chevrolet Greg Gorman Greg Gorman

20 Danny Cugini,Marshfield, Mass.* Anytime Rental/Lu-Macs Chevrolet Ken Zachem Max Zachem

21 Ronnie Williams, Ellington, Conn. * Gershow Recycling Chevrolet Joseph Bertuccio Stash Butova

24 Andrew Krause, Holmdel, N.J. Supreme MFG Co. Chevrolet Clifford Krause John Cooke

26 Gary McDonald, Ronkonkoma, N.Y. Lakeland Landscaping Supply/TRC Electric Chevrolet Sean McDonald Gary McDonald

33 Wade Cole, Hartland, Conn. Performance Engines/Kendal Oil Ford Wade Cole Richard Rodenbaugh

36 Dave Sapienza, Riverhead, N.Y. Sapienza Enterprise Chevrolet Judy Thilberg Tommy Grasso

38 Manuel Dias, South Attleboro, Mass.* Performance Engines/Kendall Oil Chevrolet Linda Rodenbaugh Robert Bourne

39 Calvin Carroll, Newton, N.J.* Power With Prestige/Cruising With Betty Chevrolet Joe Carroll Geary Rinehimer

44 Bobby Santos III, Franklin, Mass. Sully Tinio/Olivas Market Chevrolet Sully Tinio Bob Santos

46 Craig Lutz, Miller Place, N.Y.. Riverhead Building Supply Chevrolet Russell Goodale Doug Ogiejko

48 Kyle Soper, Manorville, N.Y.* Eastport Feeds Chevrolet Wayne Anderson Tom Soper

51 Justin Bonsignore, Holtsville, N.Y. Phoenix Communications Inc. Chevrolet Kenneth Massa William Michael

58 Eric Goodale, Riverhead, N.Y. GAF Roofing Chevrolet Edgar Goodale Jason Shephard

63 Austin Pickens, Orlando, Fla.* West Orange Nurseries Chevrolet Steve Pickens Rob Fuller

64 Rob Summers, Manchester, Conn. Hoosier Tire East/Fastrock Electric/Hughes Motors Chevrolet Mike Murphy Ron Yuhas Jr.

76 Jimmy Blewett, Howell, N.J. Jimmy Blewett Inc./Starrett Tools Chevrolet John Blewett Sr. Rob Ormsbee

77 Gary Putnam, Vernon, Conn. Curb Records Chevrolet Mike Curb Theodore Musgrave Jr.

78 Walter Sutcliffe Jr., East Haven, Conn.* Last Minute Racing Chevrolet Steven Sutcliffe Kevin Anderson

82 Woody Pitkat, Stafford, Conn. Horton Ave. Materials Chevrolet Danny Watts Jr. Aaron Clifford

85 Ron Silk, Norwalk, Conn. Stuarts Automotive/J&R Pre-Cast Chevrolet Robert Katon Kenny Stuart

89 Matt Swanson, Acton, Mass. Starrett Tools Ford John Swanson John Swanson

92 Anthony Nocella, Woburn, Mass. Nocella Paving/Airgas Ford Anthony Nocella Jason Decambra

99 Jamie Tomaino, Howell, N.J. Dunleavy’s Truck & Trailer Repair/Atlantic Sprinkler Chevrolet Cheryl Tomaino Trey Tomaino

* Denotes Sunoco Rookie of the Year candidate