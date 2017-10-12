NAPLES, ME (October 12) – With another change of season upon us, so it is for the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) North Super Late Models and PASS Modifieds this Saturday afternoon at Oxford Plains Speedway. It is part of an even bigger weekend at Oxford Plains that will see the Oxford Acceleration Series and Armageddon Of Destruction on Sunday afternoon.

The championship fight for New England’s most prominent Super Late Model championship has come down to, for all intents and purposes, Travis Benjamin and Glen Luce, both former winners of the storied Oxford 250. While former champions Ben Rowe and DJ Shaw are still mathematically eligible to win another title, it has really come down to Benjamin and Luce.

In recent weeks, Benjamin has been able to stretch his advantage to 25 points over Luce, who has struggled recently at the Oxford 250 and last time out at White Mountain Motorsports Park. Benjamin claimed the title in 2012 while driving for his family-owned team and will be looking for Pettit Motorsports second championship in the last three years. Given Benjamin’s recent performances and his history at Oxford Plains Speedway, the edge may fall to him over Luce this weekend. But, with a big field of cars expected at Oxford Plains once again, an early problem would bring Luce, Rowe and Shaw all back into play.

The three most recent PASS North Super Late Model winners, Derek Griffith, Garrett Hall, and Oxford 250 winner, Curtis Gerry, will all be among the favorites to challenge the championship contenders on Saturday at Oxford Plains. Former Oxford 250 winners, Mike Rowe and Scott Robbins, will be in the field, along with PASS North regulars Dave Farrington, Jr., Tracy Gordon and Johnny Clark. Scott McDaniel looks to build on a strong run in the Oxford 250 and will be joined by Maine speedsters Scott Moore, Alan Tardiff, Kirk Thibeau, Ryan Robbins, Kyle Treadwell, Dennis Spencer, Jr., Reid Lanpher, Tim and TJ Brackett, Adam Polvinen and New Hampshire drivers, John Salemi and Dan Winter.

All the action gets under way on Friday afternoon at Oxford Plains Speedway with pit gates opening at 1:30 PM and optional practice for all competing divisions from 3 – 6 PM. On Saturday, gates open at 7:45 AM, with practice from 9:30 AM to 12:10 PM, and racing for the PASS North Super Late Models, PASS Modifieds, Legends, Street Stocks, and Bandits beginning at 1 PM.

Entry forms for upcoming races at Oxford Plains and Orange County, along with the Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown 300 at Hickory in November, can be found at ProAllStarsSeries.com.

Television sponsorship inquiries for MAV TV’s coverage of the MegaMeltdown can be made by contacting Alan Dietz atalandietzpass@live.com or 704-231-2039.

The Pro All Stars Series is recognized as North America’s premier sanctioning body for asphalt Super Late Models and boasts such marquee events as the legendary Oxford 250 at Oxford Plains Speedway and PASS South’s Easter Bunny 150 and Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown 300 at the historic Hickory Motor Speedway. For technical information concerning all PASS divisions please send questions to passracing@roadrunner.com. For media or marketing questions, please contact Alan Dietz at 704-231-2039 or alandietzpass@live.com. And, don’t forget to “Like” the Pro All Stars Series on Facebook or follow us on Twitter @PASSSLM14 to keep up with breaking news as it happens.

Sources: Alan Dietz/PASS PR