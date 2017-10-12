Pensacola, FL — Race teams hoping to gain experience ahead of the 50th Annual Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway will have a variety of ways to do exactly that prior to the race on Sunday, December 3 in Pensacola, Florida.

In addition to the practice sessions scheduled during the race weekend and the Snowball Derby Preview on Saturday, November 18, test days are available for teams needing additional testing prior to the prestigious race.

“We’re looking forward to the November 18 Snowball Derby Preview. It’s a good day to see what the competition will yield for the weekend. For teams who need testing prior to Snowball Derby weekend and can’t make that date, there are other days available for private testing,” said Snowball Derby Promoter Tim Bryant.

“For teams that can’t make any of the potential test dates or the Snowball Derby Preview, if any of the dates don’t work for their schedule, we’d certainly like them to know that the Snowball Derby has been won numerous times by drivers who did not test.”

Only certain dates are currently available for private testing. Teams interested in booking one of those dates are encouraged to contact the Five Flags Speedway office by phone at 850-944-8400.

The Snowball Derby Preview on November 18 will provide racers from all divisions with a chance to gain valuable experience at the historic Pensacola ½-mile oval. Pit admission that day is only $20 per person and fans will be able to watch the action from the grandstands for free.

The 50th Annual Snowball Derby will kick off on Wednesday, November 29 with racing for the first time in event history on a Wednesday night. The Pure Stock division will be in action for a 50-lap feature prior to the annual Green Flag Pit Party and all-important qualifying draw for Late Model drivers.

Late Models will hit the track for the first time on Thursday, November 30 prior to 50-lap features for the Sportsman and Outlaw Stock divisions later that night.

Friday, December 1 is the most intense day in all of short track racing. It’s qualifying day for the Snowball Derby. Also on Friday night, the Modifieds will get their spotlight as they do battle for 75 laps to crown their Snowball Derby champion.

Saturday, December 2 is Allen Turner Snowflake 100 race day. Qualifying for the Snowflake 100 will begin at 2 p.m. CT. A 50-lap last chance race for the Snowflake 100 will immediately follow qualifying. The 50-lap last chance race for the Snowball Derby will also be held on Saturday evening at the conclusion of the last chance race for the Snowflake 100.

The green flag for the Allen Turner Snowflake 100 will wave at 7 p.m. Also on Saturday night, the Pro Trucks will race for 50 laps to decide who takes their Snowball Derby victory.

Sunday, December 3 is the biggest day of the year in short track racing. It’s race day for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby. Pre-race festivities will begin at Noon CT. The class photo for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby will be taken on the frontstretch at 12:30. Driver introductions will follow at 1:15 p.m. The green flag for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby will wave at 2 p.m.

More information on the 50th Annual Snowball Derby can be found by visiting www.snowballderby.com and www.5flagsspeedway.com.

Sources: 51 Sports/Snowball Derby PR