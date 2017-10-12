Inside look at who is in contention for these divisions!

The most anticipated event of the year is upon us. The award-winning 55th Annual Sunoco World Series of Speedway Racing presented by King Cadillac GMC will be here in only hours! 18 Divisions will be taking on the 5/8 mile high banked oval competing for the greatest treasure of them all. 14 of those divisions will also be crowning their 2017 champions after. These drivers have been neck and neck all season keeping that championship dream close. The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, Thompson Speedway NASCAR Whelen All American Series, American Canadian Tour, Valenti Modified Racing Series, Northeastern Midget Association, Northeastern Midget Association Lites, New England Pro 4 Modifieds, Mr Rooter Pro Truck Series, Northeast Mini Stock Tour, The Street Stock Showdown Series, and International Supermodified Association, will all be crowning a division champion this year. Let’s break down each division on who is in contention for the title!

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour has a total of 5 drivers who are in points contention for the championship: Doug Coby (563 Points), Justin Bonsignore (553 Points), Timmy Solomito (551 Points), Ryan Preece (544 Points), and Eric Goodale (538 Points).

NASCAR Whelen All American Series has a total of 12 drivers who are in points contention for the championship in their respected divisions. For the Sunoco Modified Division: Keith Rocco (314 Points), Todd Owen (302 Points) and Ryan Preece (294 Points). For the Late Model Divison: Ray Parent (286 Points), William Wall (257 Points) and Woody Pitkat (231 Points). For the Limited Sportsman Division: Shawn Monahan (300 Points), Scott Sundeen (271 Points) and Brent Gleason (252 Points). Finally for the Mini Stock Division: Wayne Burroughs Jr. (307 Points), Eric Bourgeois (282 Points) and Jacob Perry (249 Points).

American Canadian Tour has a total of 3 drivers who are in points contention for the championship: Scott Payea (905 Points), Dillion Moltz (865 Points), and Jason Corliss (772 Points)

Valenti Modified Racing Series has a total of 3 drivers who are in points contention for the championship: Anthony Nocella (444 Points), Donnie Lashua (360 Points), and Jeffrey Gallup (336 Points)

Northeastern Midget Association has a total of 3 drivers who are in points contention for the championship: Randy Cabral (1251 Points), Jim Chambers (1201 Points), and Avery Stoehr (1171 Points)

Northeastern Midget Association Lites has a total of 3 drivers who are in points contention for the championship: Danny Cugini (2028 Points), Jim Chambers (1945 Points), and Ryan Locke (1823 Points)

New England Pro 4 Modifieds has a total of 3 drivers who are in points contention for the championship: Brett Meservey (256 Points), Rob Richardi, Jr. (253 Points), and Norm Wrenn III (245 Points)

Mr. Rooter Pro Truck Series has a total of 4 drivers who are in contention for the championship on the final race. Out of the 4 drivers, whomever finishes higher is your overall winner. Those 4 Drivers are: Andy Lindeman, Gerard Giordano Jr., Frank Dumicich Jr., and Josh Stinger

Northeast Mini Stock Tour has a total of 3 drivers who are in points contention for the championship: Emerson Cayer (222 Points), Nick Anderson (198 Points), and Cody Le Blanc (196 Points)

Street Stock Showdown Series has a total of 3 drivers who are in points contention for the championship: Corey Hutchings (61 Points), Joe Arena (58 Points), and Frank LeToile Jr (56 Points)

International Supermodified Association has a total of 4 drivers who are in points contention for the championship: Jon McKennedy (1403 Points), Tim Jedrzejek (1379 Points), and Mike McVetta (1272 Points) and Dan Bowes (1272 Points)

Exciting competition to come at the Sunoco World Series. The competition layout has 5 features on Friday , 8 Features on Saturday , and 5 Features on Sunday ! For more information about the 55th Annual Sunoco World Series of Speedway Racing please visit Thompsonspeedway.com.

Sources: Jeffrey Price/Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park PR