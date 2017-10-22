Last-lap Victory for Love at the “Bullring”

Las Vegas, NV……..USAC Speed2 Western US Midget leader Jesse Love IV of Menlo Park, Calif. scored a last-lap win in Saturday’s “Senator’s Cup Fall Classic” at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Annie Breidinger led the first 29 laps and finished second ahead of Toni Breidinger, Cody Jessop, and Joey Iest.

USAC SPEED2 WESTERN US MIDGET PAVEMENT RACE RESULTS: October 21, 2017 – Las Vegas, Nevada – Las Vegas Motor Speedway Bullring – “Senator’s Cup Fall Classic”

QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Cody Jessop, 44L , Love-15.522; 2. Annie Breidinger, 75, Breidinger-15.530; 3. Joey Iest 17, Iest-15.558; 4. Jesse Love IV, 38, Love-15.572; 5. Tyler Slay, 26B, Breidinger-15.661; 6. Toni Breidinger, 80, Breidinger-15.732; 7. Chaz Groat, 13, Groat-15.947; 8. Johnny Nichols, 14, Nichols-16.023; 9. Blake Brannon, 40, Brannon-1.053; 10. Adam Lemke, 21, West-16.215.

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Jessop, 2. T.Breidinger, 3. Iest, 4. Nichols, 5. Lemke. NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Love, 2. A.Breidinger, 3. Slay, 4. Brannon, 5. Groat. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Jesse Love IV, 2. Annie Breidinger, 3. Toni Breidinger, 4. Cody Jessop, 5. Joey Iest, 6. Tyler Slay, 7. Blake Brannon, 8. Chaz Groat, 9. Adam Lemke, 10. Johnny Nichols. NT

—————————–

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-29 A.Breidinger, Lap 30 Love.

NEW USAC SPEED2 WESTERN US MIDGET PAVEMENT POINTS: 1-Love-847, 2-A.Breidinger-794, 3-Lemke-707, 4-T.Breidinger-630, 5-Iest-611, 6-Nichols-565, 7-Brannon-563, 8-Tom Paterson-558, 9-Jessop-318, 10-Antonia Boscacci-206.

NEW USAC SPEED2 WESTERN US MIDGET OVERALL POINTS: 1-Love-1,441, 2-Lemke-1,297, 3-A.Breidinger-1,262, 4-Tom Paterson-1,148, 5-Brannon-856, 6-T.Breidinger-630, 7-Iest-609, 8-Nichols-565, 9-Jessop-437, 10-Antonia Boscacci-288.

NEXT USAC SPEED2 WESTERN US MIDGET RACE: November 18 – Las Vegas (NV) Motor Speedway Bullring – “West Coast Short Track Championships”

United States Auto Club, 4910 West 16th Street, Speedway, IN 46224

SafeUnsubscribe™ YankeeRacer2002@gmail.com

Update Profile | About our service provider

Sent by richie@usacracing.com in collaboration with

Try it free today

Virus-free. www.avg.com